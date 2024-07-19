Queen Letizia’s wardrobe is largely made up of Spanish brands like Hugo Boss and Adolfo Dominguez. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t afraid to slip into brands from abroad every now and then. And in the case of her latest outfit, one of London’s most buzzed-about labels.

Yesterday in Madrid, Letizia attended the ABC International Journalism Awards in an all-white look from Self-Portrait designer Han Chong. While her outfit gave off the illusion of separate pieces, it was actually a custom midi style of a maxi length version. The top of the dress, which the Queen cinched with a leather belt, imitated the style of a sleeveless vest. It featured statement pockets throughout and baubles of embroidery and sequins. Her skirt was rather simple, but proved to be the perfect contrast against the high-glam details of her business vest. The Royal styled her look with classic sandal heels, a blinding diamond bangle and earrings, and a metallic clutch from Magrit Alice. Glam, per usual, was kept natural. She opted for smokey eyeshadow, a glossy lip, and a curled hairstyle.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI presented the prestigious Mingote Prize to the AFP photographer Said Khatib. The King, who later gave a speech to the crowd, stayed classic in a black tuxedo.

THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images

Letizia is, arguably, Europe’s most stylish Royal. And given her status as such, it makes sense that she would prefer to champion designers from her native country. Princess Kate Middleton has abided by a similar rulebook throughout her time in the spotlight, too. But, like Kate who will pull out the odd Chanel piece from time to time, Letizia’s signature style isn’t exclusive to one brand.

The Queen has worn everything from technical Burberry trenches to Sandro wrap dresses and Giorgio Armani gowns in the past. Given her track record of mixing and matching international designers, it’s no wonder that her latest fashion grail is from a Gigi Hadid-approved label based out of London.