Rachel Zegler used her fairytale moment at the Snow White Los Angeles premiere to make a definitive fashion statement: the drop waist is back.

The actor, who plays the titular role in Disney’s live-action remake of its very first animated feature, stepped out to the red carpet on Saturday in a custom Dior confection fit for a princess. Her blush-pink gown featured butterfly-shaped detailing along the bust and a fitted corset bodice. Usually, a dress of this nature would feature a skirt that extended from the very top of the waist. Instead, Zegler’s floor-length skirt was attached to her hips. The actor complemented her ladylike Dior design with a slicked-back updo and diamond jewelry courtesy of Chopard.

Drop waists like the one Zegler showed off here were all over the recent fall 2025 runways—look no further than the collections of Saint Laurent, Hodakova, and Prada. But, of course, the trend has its roots in the 1920s and later the society glamour of the ’50s and ’60s. Zegler highlighted her actual waist by adding a matching belt over the top of her dress.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Zegler’s co-star Gal Gadot also subtly tapped into her Snow White character during Saturday’s premiere. The actor, who plays the Evil Queen, slipped into a sheer Chloé number from the brand’s recent fall 2025 runway show. The all-black piece featured layers of ruffles and spaghetti straps up top. Gadot styled her look with a Boho pendant necklace and pin-straight hair.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the Snow White press tour was decidedly pared-back compared to other musical blockbusters, Zegler and Gadot have clearly laid out their approach to themed style. Before Saturday’s premiere, Zegler attended a special event in Spain a few days prior while wearing a beaded Elie Saab dress that looked out of an actual fairytale. Gadot, meanwhile, skipped out on that event but has been opting for dramatic silhouettes, dark reds, and even a sprinkling of sheer lace.