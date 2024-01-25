On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon stepped out to the Fendi couture show in Paris with a very special guest: her lookalike daughter Ava Philippe. Witherspoon and her 24-year-old progency appeared to be on the same page for the presentation as they slipped into color blocked looks that they paired with Fendi Peekaboo handbags.

The Legally Blonde actress got down to business in a tea-length dress that she matched with chic stilettos and oversized sunglasses. Philippe, who is Witherspoon’s eldest child of two, brought some color to her show look in the form of a sunflower yellow turtleneck that she tucked into high-waisted shorts. She topped off her look with a gray trench coat, mini Fendi bag, white heels, and a tiny pair of sunglasses.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside, the mother-daughter duo took their seat alongside LVMH executive Michael Burke, Zendaya, and Law Roach—and boy, do they really look like twins.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Fendi show marks Witherspoon and Philippe’s second joint appearance over the span of the past few weeks. Earlier this month, the pair attended the Critics Choice Awards together where they matched in elegant LBDs. Witherspoon, nominated for her The Morning Show role, looked elegant in a strapless gown by Celine while Philippe sported an embellished Monique Lhuiller mini dress that she paired with sheer tights.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Witherspoon shares her daughter with her ex-husband Ryan Philippe. The pair also welcomed a son, Deacon, in 2003. During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Oscar winner discussed how she approached the early stages of motherhood while working in Hollywood.

“To be completely candid, I was terrified too," Witherspoon explained, adding “I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it.” The actress continued, “I was just like every other mom and dad trying to figure it out. There's a lot of compromise. Every bit of that sacrifice is truly worth it. You feel like that's what makes me wake up on a Sunday, it's not movies or my job, it's my kids.”