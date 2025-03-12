Only Rihanna could think up an outfit that’s ready for a quick game of baseball, a trip to the beach, or a night out dancing. The mogul did all that and more at a Fenty x Puma event in her native Barbados last night.

Rihanna started off her look with a pieced-together top from Xuly.Bët’s spring 2025 collection. It featured three sports jerseys—all from varying teams and designed in different colors and stripes—that were spliced up and sewn on top of one another. Rihanna picked up on the greens of her shirt by pairing it with two sheer ruffle dresses from the British designer Molly Goddard. Lime green Avanti LS stitched sneakers from Fenty x Puma and a Sabyasachi diamond necklace added even more contrast to the mogul’s look.

Too much layering is perhaps the last thing one wants to wear in a Carribean climate. Rihanna, however, looked prepared for anything. She balanced the exaggerated silhouette of her outfit with a neon green bikini top.

Courtesy of Dennis Leupold

Rihanna always embraces island style when she returns back to Barbados. For a Fenty Skin launch in November 2024, she looked like the Goddess of the Seas in a sheer Zimmerman dress and black sandals. Just a few months prior, she returned to the annual Crop Over Festival in a jaw-dropping nude look with angel wings.

Before she headed to Barbados for last night’s event, Rihanna was spotted out in Los Angeles over the weekend at her go-to eatery Giorgio Baldi. Like her latest outfit, she snuck in a high-fashion sports reference to dine at the institution. She wore the exact same flared Celine jeans that Kendrik Lamar made popular at the 2025 Super Bowl Half Time Show. She paired her statement denim with a leather Acne Studios coat, croc-embossed Amina Muaddi boots, and a vintage Fendi handbag.