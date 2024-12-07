Rihanna Sets the Standard For Winter Fashion In a Cozy Groutfit

There’s a considerable chill in the air in New York right now and perhaps no one is dressing better for such chilly weather than Rihanna. After attending The Fashion Awards in a shaggy Lacroix look earlier this week, the singer and beauty mogul doubled down on winter fabrics for an appearance at the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem today.

Rihanna slipped into a comfortable gray hoodie from Patou that she paired with a matching flared skirt. She made things even cozier thanks to a chocolate brown fur vest and heeled sock boots from Amina Muaddi. The look was certainly less formal than her two red carpet appearances from earlier this week—but, hey, if anyone can make a groutfit (gray outfit, for the uninitiated) look this cool, it’s Rihanna.

Quadir Moore/BFA.com

The Fenty mogul attended the event, which distributed Puma sneakers and apparel to over 200 members of the Boys and Girls Club, alongside her partner A$AP Rocky. The Harlem-native followed Rihanna’s cue by wearing a casual hoodie of his own. He paired his sweatshirt with baggy jeans, white sneakers, a leather coat, and bright orange Bottega Veneta gloves.

Quadir Moore/BFA.com

It’s been quite the week for Rih and Rocky. On Monday, the couple attended The Fashion Awards in London, where Rocky was honored with the Cultural Innovator Award, in peak couples style. Rihanna slipped into a headline-grabbing fur look from Christian Lacroix’s fall 2002 couture runway. Rocky, of course, opted for head-to-toe Bottega Veneta.

Less than 48 hours later, the parents of two popped up across the pond in New York for the Footwear News Achievement Awards. Rihanna dressed up in a crisp white shirt dress from Alaïa that was slit up the top and bottom while Rocky opted for a cool Bottega Veneta menswear look. The rapper was honored with the Collaboration of the Year award for his work with Puma at the event.

As parents of two very little boys, it’s probably rare that Rihanna and Rocky even make it out to dinner together, let alone the red carpet—though when they do, it’s usually for a reservation at Rih’s favorite Italian place, Giorgio Baldi. So, it certainly has to be some sort of Holiday miracle that they attended a total of three events together in less than one week.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images