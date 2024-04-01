Rihanna’s Version of the Mob-Wife Trend Is Rated R Coded

The mob wife trend? Yes, nearly every celebrity has put their spin on the style in the past couple of months. But, a sporty-meets-rock-n-roll twist on the mob wife trend? Well, look no further than Rihanna’s latest look for a masterclass in making the viral aesthetic work with just about anything.

Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing a look that only Badgalriri herself could pull off. Her outfit was centered around a faux fur coat from Bottega Veneta (in a Carmela Soprano-approved leopard print, naturally) that she styled with a vintage Metallica T-shirt. Perhaps, a throwback to her 2009 rock album, Rated R? Or, Lady Gaga isn’t the only not-so secret Metallica fan we have on our hands.

From there, the Fenty Beauty mogul donned a pair of tear-away jeans from The Attico—a high fashion take on basketball pants in the midst of March Madness. She left the pants strategically unsapped to reveal a pair of the Italian brand’s chunky lug-sole boots.

SPOT / GAMR / BACKGRID

True to form, Rihanna continued to edge things up with the rest of her ensemble. She topped the look off with a pair of statement Gucci sunglasses as well as a flashy gold chain from Sabato De Sarno’s spring 2024 collection.

Of course, Rihanna has always abided by her own set of style rules. But, with its over-the-top stylings and splash of statement prints, the mob wife trend is practically custom-made for the star. And she’s already trotted out some pretty stellar interpretations of the trend this year alone.

Back in January, Rihanna made her mark in a longline faux fur from Giorgio Armani during a day of travel. And just last week, she turned a trip to the grocery store into a full-fledged fashion showcase by way of another animal print coat, Loewe pantaboots, and baggy denim pants. The mother of two and

