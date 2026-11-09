For most global superstars, a case of the late-night shoppies might entail a trip to Louis Vuitton, Fendi, or Chanel. But for Rihhana, mom of three and perennial trendsetter, it means a visit to a children’s boutique and a department store. That doesn’t mean it’s any less chic, of course.

On Sunday night, the 38-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty founder was spotted at The Grove in Los Angeles shopping for children’s clothes and Janie and Jack, Gap, and Nordstrom. Paparazzi videos show her considering shoes small enough to fit her sons, four-year-old RZA and three-year-old Riot, and admiring mini tutus for baby Rocki. Her look, of course, upped the ante of typical errand-running garb, with slouchy tailoring and some choice It items.

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Her camel-colored trench was left undone and tied around her waist, creating an effortless cinch. Underneath, she wore a pink button-up with one collar popped just so, and kept her Louis Vuitton purse folded up in her hand. For the finishing touches of high-low polish, she wore Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and her favorite gold choker.

After a busy summer in New York City followed by a stylish stint at Paris Fashion Week, the beauty mogul has been enjoying more low-key, department-store outings in Los Angeles as of late. A few weeks ago, she was spotted Halloween shopping at CVS in a utilitarian tonal set, and after that, she posed with fans at Target in a YSL alpaca coat. Last week, she went all-in on sweatsuit dressing in a grey Savage x Fenty set with an ivory faux fur jacket overtop for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

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Ultimately, no one does statement fall jackets like Rihanna, whose affinity for polished overcoats shines brightest during the autumn months. Whether she’s wearing a severely slashed Alexander Wang coat or a subdued silk Saint Laurent trench, the superstar has a way of making outerwear into an eye-catching outfit—even when she’s just on a Sunday-night run to Nordstrom.