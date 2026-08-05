Rosé Reworks a Leather Power Skirt Into Her Off-Duty Style

For Rosé, leather is a year-round staple. The star has been known to work the supple material into any outfit equation at any time of year, and on a recent outing in West Hollywood, she unexpectedly worked the material into an equation perfect for summer casual dressing.

Spotted heading to the members-only restaurant the Bird Streets Club, the Blackpink singer was wearing a laid-back ensemble with a subversive textural spin. She styled a semi-sheer long-sleeve black shirt atop a white tee, which she paired with a knee-length leather skirt—the undeniable star of the sartorial show. Embellished with chunky hardware—including thick zipper pockets and a bulky statement belt—the striking garment appears to be the same Saint Laurent skirt she debuted earlier this summer, when she stepped out in a full Matrix-esque look from the label.

Melanie Miller / BACKGRID

For her latest outing, however, she made a convincing case for leather as part of a casual off-duty ensemble. Her outfit-finishing accessories—a Yankees cap and sleek flip-flops—further added to this high-low balance. To finish things off with a hit of structured polish, she wore a black Saint Laurent bag with gold-chain straps slung over her shoulder.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The 29-year-old singer is something of an expert in all-black outfits with an edgy accent. She has dressed up ultra-baggy dark denim with a slouchy leather tote. She has made a simple crop top more chic with a high-shine trench draped over her shoulders. She’s embraced quilted leather accents in a simple babydoll dress. Indeed, Rosé’s greatest street-style hits are lessons in monochrome intentionality. And her versatile leather skirt makes for an impressive addition to the repertoire.