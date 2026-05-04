Have you ever tried this one? Ahead of this year’s Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter stepped out for a dinner at Anna Wintour’s home thrown for the night’s committee and co-chairs, putting a formal twist on her current aesthetic. How did she dress up her go-to vintage bombshell look for today, you may ask? With a little bit of silk and plenty of lace.

On Sunday evening, Carpenter wore a swirling black silk minidress. A sheer bodice crafted from floral lace layered over a nude-toned bra helped mix elegance with just a little bit of “naked” dressing. Which is appropriate, considering this year’s Met Gala theme highlights the connection between art, fashion, and the human form.

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Carpenter leaned into her vintage-inspired formality with a ladylike black satin clutch, complete with a curved metal top handle. The singer’s look was finished with classic diamond drop earrings, as well as a smooth pair of black leather almond-toed pumps.

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While still embracing her recent love for ‘60s glamour, Carpenter’s look was both classic and fitting for the occasion. In recent months, the singer’s looks across both on screen and on stage have referenced pin-up girls, boudoir dressing, and Hollywood productions from Thelma & Louise to The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Her latest ensemble’s textures and versatile accents retained those romantic, sultry elements while still being dressed-up and polished for the glamorous affair.

Carpenter’s outing preceded her latest turn at the Met Gala, where she’ll serve as a member of the event’s host committee for the first time. This year’s committee, co-chaired by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, will also include Sam Smith, Doja Cat, and A’ja Wilson. With Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Wintour co-chairing the occasion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it’s certain to be a fashion-forward night to remember.

Of course, with three Met Gala red carpets already under her belt, Carpenter’s no stranger to dressing for the event’s interpretive themes over the years. How her vintage aesthetic transforms for the Met steps this evening—or if she’ll opt for a new look entirely—remains to be seen.