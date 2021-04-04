The further we venture into awards season, the higher the expectation for nominees to deliver pre-pandemic red carpet looks. Sunday night’s SAG Awards, then, are presumably set to take things further than the Grammys and Golden Globes—even if the latter’s breakout star, Anya Taylor-Joy, won’t be present to deliver more major Dior. Fret not; this season’s other red-carpet standout, Cynthia Erivo, has already delivered with a look that her stylist Jason Bolden summed up as “a Queen in [Alexander] McQueen.” The awards ceremony was pre-taped, meaning the stars got dressed and photographed long before the show actually aired. See how everyone got glammed up for the occasion—or didn’t— here.

Cynthia Erivo in Alexander McQueen.

Leslie Odom Junior in Berluti.

Emma Corrin in Prada.

Helen Mirren in Badgley Mischka .

Zosia Mamet in Miu Miu.

Nicola Coughlan in custom Christian Siriano. Courtesy Nicola Coughlan

Maria Bakalova in Christian Dior.

Dan Levy in The Row.

Kerry Washington in Etro. Courtesy of Kerry Washington.

Lily Collins in Georges Hobeika.

Mindy Kaling in Alex Perry.

Kaley Cuoco in Prabal Gurung.

Colman Domingo in Grayscale suit.

Abbey Lee in Saint Laurent.

Jared Leto in Gucci.