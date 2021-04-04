AWARDS SEASON
SAG Awards 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks
Kerry Washington wears Etro to the 2021 SAG Awards.
Kerry Washington in Etro. Photograph courtesy of Kerry Washington.
The further we venture into awards season, the higher the expectation for nominees to deliver pre-pandemic red carpet looks. Sunday night’s SAG Awards, then, are presumably set to take things further than the Grammys and Golden Globes—even if the latter’s breakout star, Anya Taylor-Joy, won’t be present to deliver more major Dior. Fret not; this season’s other red-carpet standout, Cynthia Erivo, has already delivered with a look that her stylist Jason Bolden summed up as “a Queen in [Alexander] McQueen.” The awards ceremony was pre-taped, meaning the stars got dressed and photographed long before the show actually aired. See how everyone got glammed up for the occasion—or didn’t— here.