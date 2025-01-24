As a resident of New York, Sarah Jessica Parker knows that even the best of outfits needs a good jacket layered on top to withstand a brisk commute. Well, today the actress touched down at Utah’s Sundance Film Festival where, judging by her outfit, she took a piece of Carrie’s sensible wardrobe along for the plane ride. And a piece of the Paris and Milan runways, too.

Parker slipped into a fitted corset dress, a frequent silhouette found in Carrie’s wardrobe, while out in Park City. The knee-length piece featured ruffle detailing along the front, layers of tulle underneath, and a plunging neckline that played on a chambray shirt. A pair of bright pink boots with a substantial heel brought a pop of color to the actress’s look.

Showing off her fashion eye, she stacked a herringbone cardigan and a black parka jacket on top of one another. Yes, it’s cold over in Park City, but the unlikely cocktail dress and snow coat pairing is a classic Carrie look that’s picking up steam among the fashion set.

BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Layered dresses like Parker’s were very popular during the spring 2025 runways this past September. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada paired dramatic disco ball designs with utilitarian jackets for Prada while Burberry’s Daniel Lee accented a pink sequined number with a riff on the brand’s signature trench coat.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The styling choice has been around both in real life and on the runways for some time, of course—Nicolas Ghesquière’s Balenciaga and Raf Simons for Dior chief among them. But for Parker (and by extension, Carrie) the pairing makes total sense. Especially considering their status as New Yorkers.

Parker has worn the pairing many times before, like at a 2023 red carpet where she paired a below-the-knee gown with an ivory double-breasted coat. And Carrie seems to like the look, too—in behind-the-scenes photos of the upcoming season of And Just Like That..., the fashionista was seen in a Simone Rocha dress topped off with a simple gray cardigan.

After all, Parker and Carrie reside in New York where no one, not even someone as fashionable as these two, is willing to go out in the New York cold wearing just a cocktail dress.