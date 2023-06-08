Sarah Jessica Parker has always channeled her Sex and the City character in her various side hustles (like her shoe line SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker). And while the actress may be gearing up for the second season of And Just Like That, she has another venture that would make Carrie Bradshaw’s literary musings proud.

During an appearance on Good Morning America Thursday, Parker unveiled the first novel from her publishing imprint SJP Lit, A Quitter’s Paradise. Of course, she did so in signature SJP fashion—her pastel floral ensemble matched precisely with the book’s cover art.

Parker’s outfit was heavy on patterns—she layered a printed asymmetrical bolero over a floral dress that skated just past the knee. She paired the look with pink metallic heels and a cream oversized Mansur Gavriel bag. She also carried the book by author Elyse Chang as if it were a clutch—an accessory choice that would not only make Carrie proud but coordinates perfectly with her color scheme.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Seemingly, Parker’s new company has her making books-as-clutches into a thing. For a pair of appearances in New York City over the past two days, she again adopted the novel as an accessory. She went a touch more casual in the form of cuffed jeans and a long sleeve but, of course, added a statement Mary Jane-style shoe.

Yes, florals have always been a constant for Parker, but it seems like she may be taking cues from the wardrobe of her on-screen character. Back in March, cameras caught the 58-year-old filming scenes from And Just Like That in a floral pink and black Reformation dress. Perhaps her GMA outfit was celebrating Sex and the City? The series had its 25th anniversary yesterday, after all.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Parker will be joined by Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and (yes!) Kim Cattrall for the upcoming season of And Just Like That which premieres June, 22nd. The announcement of Cattrall’s appearance sent quite the buzz through the SATC universe, and while it is reportedly a short appearance, Samantha Jones is once again the talk of the town.

“I think there was some Champagne,” show runner Michael Patrick King previously told Variety of the state of Bradshaw and Jones’s relationship. “I think there was a grown-up back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal,” he said. “I’m sure they had a great night. To me, things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”