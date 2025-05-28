Sarah Jessica Parker Puts a Carrie Bradshaw Spin on Billowing Boho

Carrie Bradshaw is one of New York City’s most enduring fashion icons. So, it was only right that Sarah Jessica Parker brought a few of the fashionista’s signature styling tricks to the And Just Like That... season three premiere in Paris tonight.

Parker stepped out in the City of Light in a white Boho dress that featured a high collar and lace details, which she amped up with some classic Carrie touches. Much like Carrie, Parker never passes up an opportunity to carry a bag. In Paris, she sported a petite black coin pouch with silver and gold embellishments. She finished the look with a pearl strand necklace and ladylike stud earrings.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Parker and her AJLT... co-stars headed to the Eiffel Tower for a photo call. Parker wore a mauve Vivienne Westwood dirndl dress marked by its corset bodice, a layered skirt, and long, flowing sleeves. The actor styled the dramatic piece with knee-high boots and a beaded necklace worn on the diagonal.

Just days prior, Parker again turned to Westwood for AJLT press in New York. However, she opted for an item from the late designer’s collection: a Victorian-inspired gala dress designed in a dark blue satin. Her dress was purchased at a 2024 Christie’s auction in London.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Carrie’s singular style will once again be a topic of discussion as the series’s third season heads to Max later this week. And, from the looks of it, the writer’s zany fashion sense has gone absolutely nowhere. Even despite some major life changes, most notably, the fact that she’s rekindling her romance with a certain Aidan Shaw.