It’s not all that often that we’re blessed with a couples moment from Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. The two are fairly private with their relationship aside from the odd joint awards show appearance or Instagram post. So, when the actresses stepped out together for the Fendi Couture show in Paris on Thursday, it was quite the treat.

The couple was arm and arm as they entered the venue for the presentation, coordinating in suits. Paulson wore an oversized brown set with a double-breasted jacket and wide leg pants that pooled around her pointed-toe shoes. Taylor, meanwhile, opted for a gray wool popped collar jacket and white pants, still wide leg, but more fitted compared to her partner’s pair. The two carried matching black leather Peekaboo bags as they posed together.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside, the couple found themselves seated between French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Law Roach. Taylor seemed pleased with one, sheer embroidered gown in particular, while Paulson kept a straight face through most of the presentation.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paulson and Taylor are thought to have started dating around 2015, not long after Taylor messaged Paulson on Twitter. People confirmed the relationship in December of that year and the two were fairly vocal about their appreciation of each other on social media, but it wasn’t until January 2016 that they made their first official appearance as a couple, walking the red carpet for the Critics’ Choice Awards arm in arm. Since then, we’ve gotten glimpse of their relationship from time to time through paparazzi shots and probing interviews. It’s clear that seven years in, things are still going strong, maybe because the couple makes sure to spice things up and keep things interesting by, say, flying to Paris together for a high fashion date.