Selena Gomez’s idea of springtime fashion has us sweating just looking at it. Take her latest outfit, for example, which somehow turns monochrome leather into something fit for the daytime. Today, Gomez looked like a sultry spy with a hint of latex, some major leather, and a va-va-voom red carpet dress.

Gomez, who was out and about to attend the TIME100 Summit, hit the New York City streets in a longline leather trench coat from Ducie. She unclasped her jacket to offer a peek at what she had in store underneath: a curve-hugging LBD from Brandon Maxwell that she styled with patent peep-toe pumps. From there, Gomez accented her black pieces with a pair of matching accessories and some megawatt jewels. She rounded out her look with cat-eye shades, a sculptural Completedworks mini bag, and a diamond tennis necklace and earrings. Gomez has always been one to switch up her personal style with everything from summery Boho dresses to flashy red carpet gowns. She even put a ladylike twist on all-black fashion just a few weeks ago in a dress that would make Babe Paley proud. But, with her most recent look, Gomez is clearly placing her focus on silhouette rather than springtime colors or patterns.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Once inside the summit, which honored the likes of Elliot Paige and Shailene Woodley, the Rare Beauty founder offered a proper look at her gown. Her dress was designed with a corset-style bodice and a square neckline. A simple office skirt added a more casual touch to the piece and allowed for the sheen of her bustier to really take center stage.

Don’t be shocked to see Gomez pull out some brightly-colored pieces as temperatures continue to tick up as she’s never shied any from ultra-feminine colors and shape. And no, it isn’t sweltering in the Big Apple just yet. But here, Gomez has managed to perfect double leather just in time for the spring months. Upon her departure from Lincoln Center, however, we suspect SUV was waiting patiently. Fully air-conditioned.