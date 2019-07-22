Selena Gomez’s Red Carpet Style Has Come A Long Way Since Her Disney Days

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight since she was just a wee tot on Barney & Friends, meaning we’ve pretty much seen the actress grow up from overalls to couture gowns. It was her time on the Disney show The Wizards of Waverly Place, though, that turned Gomez into a household name, giving her access to some of the biggest designers since she was just a teen. So, by the time the actress hit her 20s, she was already a red carpet staple, showing up in everything from sultry Versace minis to romantic Vera Wang gowns. Throughout the years, the actress has gone through an edgy phase, a Coach phase (thanks to a partnership), and a phase when she hardly wore a dress that didn’t sparkle. Now, as the star of the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building and the founder of her own beauty brand, Gomez is on more red carpets than ever and her style is still evolving with every appearance. And while she may have been snubbed in this year’s Emmy nominations, we’re here to recognize her A+ style evolution with a roundup of her best looks from the past 20+ years.

2022: Only Murders in the Building Season Two Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gomez brought the sparkled in this sequin-covered, cutout Michael Kors dress for the OMITB season two premiere in June 2022.

2022: Critics Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, Gomez went regal in a custom, red-hot Louis Vuitton caped dress.

2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez’s Oscar de la Renta black column dress with puffed sleeves stole the show at the SAG Awards in February 2022.

2020: Hollywood Beauty Awards Photo by Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images The Rare Beauty founder returned to an off-the-shoulder silhouette with this pale pink Patou mini dress at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards.

2020: Doolittle Premiere Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Gomez stayed warm in Givenchy haute couture at the Los Angeles premiere of Dolittle in January 2021.

2020: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Having fun with color, Gomez opted for a chartreuse Versace spring 2020 strapless mini dress for the 2020 AMAs.

2019: Frozen 2 Premiere Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images Gomez twinned with her little sister, Gracie Teefey, in on-theme Marc Jacobs fall 2019 looks at the Hollywood premiere of Frozen 2.

2019: The Dead Don’t Die Premiere Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The simple silhouette of this Celine LBD was spiced up with sleeves covered in feathers.

2019: Cannes Film Festival Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images Gomez kept it comfy in a matching Chanel ensemble while doing press for her film, The Dead Don’t Die, at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

2019: Cannes Gala Dinner Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Moving in a very different direction from the Chanel set, Gomex opted for an off-the-shoulder white mini dress from Louis Vuitton for a gala dinner at Cannes.

2019: Cannes Opening Ceremony Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gomez attended the opening ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in a Louis Vuitton two-piece look complete with a bustier top and quilted skirt.

2018: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This Oscar de la Renta resort 2019 look was the perfect choice for Gomez, considering the theme of the movie she was promoting while wearing it.

2018: Met Gala Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez was far from thrilled by how her 2018 Met Gala Coach dress photographed: She later captioned a video of herself running away from the camera with “Me when I saw my pictures from MET” on Instagram.

2017: Fashion Awards Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Giving off chic prairie girl vibes, Gomez attended the 2017 Fashion Awards in a frilled Coach dress with a lace hem.

2017: American Music Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Gomez nodded to another of her longtime fashion relationships with a motorcycle jacket-inspired Coach dress at the 2017 American Music Awards.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images This romantic slip dress from Coach was perfectly contrasted by Gomez’s hot pink eye shadow at the Met Gala in May 2017.

2017: 13 Reasons Why Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gomez entered her 13 Reasons Why era in a shimmery Oscar de la Renta minidress.

2016: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The bright color and exaggerated silhouette of this Prada dress made it quite the showstopper at the 2016 American Music Awards.

2016: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Gomez’s Louis Vuitton dress at the 2016 edition of the Met Gala featured a sculpted leather bralette and combat boots.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sparkling in a silver Louis Vuitton column dress with cap sleeves, Gomez attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2016.

2016: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Calvin Klein had the honor of putting Gomez in this sequin, cutout dress for the 2016 Grammy Awards.

2015: American Music Awards Gomez picked this red sequin halter dress from the Givenchy spring 2014 show.

2015: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white Vera Wang gown with a keyhole cutout and slight train, Gomez attended the “China: Through The Looking Glass” edition of the Met Gala.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gomez brought a bit of edge to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in this long-sleeved, black Louis Vuitton gown.

2014: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez went sleek and simple in this wine-hued, Diane von Furstenberg gown at the 2014 Met Gala.

2014: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Larry Busacca/VF14/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking like an Oscar trophy herself in this sheer Emilio Pucci fall 2014 dress, Gomez attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2014.

2013: Video Music Awards Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Almost a decade later and this Atelier Versace dress for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards is still one of Gomez’s best looks to date.

2013: Spring Breakers Premiere Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Reem Acra spring 2014 pleated dress, Gomez put her Disney days behind her at the LA premiere of Spring Breakers.

2012: Venice Film Festival Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez may have worn more fabric—and Atelier Versace fabric at that—to the Spring Breakers premiere at the 2012 Venice Film Festival than in the entirety of the film she was promoting.

2012: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Proving silver is her color, Gomez attended the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in an old Hollywood-style Dolce & Gabbana gown.

2011: American Music Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez stole the show with this slinky, champagne-colored Giorgio Armani gown at the 2011 AMAs.

2011: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Making her red carpet debut with her now ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, Gomez attended the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in a red Dolce & Gabbana dress.

2011: Never Say Never Premiere Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gomez supported her boyfriend, Bieber, at the premiere of his documentary wearing a purple Reem Acra resort 2010 mini dress.

2010: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Doing her duty as a Disney star, Gomez showed up at the Kids’ Choice Awards in a cheery yellow Christian Cota chiffon dress and a casual braid.

2009: Princess Protection Program Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Gomez attended her first major movie premiere in a one-shoulder, white silk organza Tadashi Shoji Fall 2009 mini dress.

2008: American Latino Media Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Sixteen at the time, Gomez was only one year into Wizards of Waverly Place when she wore this empire-waist, Marchesa gown to the 2008 ALMAs.