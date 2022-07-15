Simone Ashley has officially traded in her corset and replaced it with...well absolutely nothing. The actress, who shot into stardom this year as the leading lady in season two of Bridgerton, and who waltzed into our hearts in empire waist dresses and opera gloves has fully come into her own style-wise. She has proven that color is her best friend, that she loves a good matching set, and now, Ashley is showing off her more mature side.

On Wednesday, the actress stepped out in Hollywood for the premiere of Netflix’s most expensive movie yet, The Gray Man. It’s unclear why Ashley was on the red carpet, as she doesn’t have a role in the film. Perhaps, she was supporting fellow Bridgerton alum, Regé-Jean Page. Or, possibly, she was just there to serve a look, and serve she did.

The actress showed up to the event in a very sleek, black dress from Mônot fall 2022, one aptly named the bondage maxi dress. The piece features a column skirt that hit Ashley at her ankles, with a cutout top that does the dress’s name justice. Ashley then let the silhouette of this look shine, accessorizing simply with black pumps, some jewels from Ana Khouri, and a diamond-encrusted Tag Heuer watch.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mônot has quickly gained a cult celebrity following since its debut back in 2019, with models and actress alike gravitating toward Eli Mizrahi’s skin-bearing designs. There’s something a bit different about Ashley’s choice, however. Perhaps it’s the shortened length that added a bit of sophistication to the whole look, or the unexpected wearer in the period actress. Whatever it is, it works, and Ashley’s style streak is officially continuing.

Peter White/Getty Images