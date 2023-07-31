When Sofia Richie wears something, there’s a small army of TikTokers ready to decode each and every little choice. The fascination with her style perhaps began earlier this Spring when her wedding wardrobe (for better or worse) seemed to spawn the “Stealth Wealth” debate. In the time since, Richie has continued her streak—pulling out everything from sheer skirts to knit coverups all with her own unique, muted spin.

Her style has gotten so recognizable that some have accused other fashion girls of “copying” her style. Jury is still out on that one. Regardless, Richie seems unfazed—and her most recent look may have signaled the return of one of the most fiercely contested prints.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram wearing a knit Missoni chevron set. The trippy pattern is, of course, a signature of the Italian brand and features a variety of neutral hues—brown, white, orange, among others. Her knitted bottoms followed a fairly simple silhouette, fanning out slightly at the ankle, while her cardigan hung loosely around her shoulders.

The zig-zag print is quite the statement, so naturally, Richie took a muted approach to the rest of the look. She paired the pieces with a black cropped tank top, a wicker Hunting Season top handle bag, and leather sandals from The Row (another “Quiet Luxury” favorite).

Richie’s TikTok gave some further insight into how she styled her look. The light pink color of her winged Saint Laurent sunglasses perfectly coordinated with the palette of her Missoni set. And the Patek Philippe watch is easily the most expensive item of her ensemble—the piece runs for a casual $80,000 on secondhand markets depending on the style.

Richie, of course, is not stranger to prints. She’s taken a certain liking to the occasional polka dot and pinstripe throughout the warmer months. She even added in some sunshine last week when she wore a Bernadette Werp sunflower dress. And while the chevron is certainly less appreciated than its printed counterparts, Richie seems to have other plans in mind.

