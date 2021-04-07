SHIELD YOUR EYES

10 Very Major Pairs of Sunglasses

by Amanda Pagan
Photographed by Lorena Lohr.

New sunglasses are my favorite way to brighten up my wardrobe. After a year spent mostly indoors, I can’t wait to get out there and enjoy the spring weather in all of my unworn outfits, topped off with a fresh set of frames. This seasons’s trendiest pairs are colorful, energetic and big—there’s nothing shy or low-key about what’s on the shelves at Bottega Veneta, Loewe, Balenciaga and Marine Serre. Which is why I love them. Why play it safe when you can express yourself? Here, the best, boldest new sunglasses of the season:

Loewe
$835
Ssense

Loewe’s witty perspective on design will make you question all your fashion rules.

Bottega Veneta
$415
MyTheresa

Fashion is really embracing the macro trend, and there’s nothing micro about these cheeky lime green frames from Bottega.

Gentle Monster
$350
Farfetch

This retro design by Gentle Monster will spice up any outfit.

Balenciaga
$380
Ssense

Go big or go home! These oversized glasses are a sophisticated step up from your usual cateye frames.

Bottega Veneta
$367
Farfetch

Keep things playful with these bright red Bottega Veneta shades.

Lapima
$485
Matches Fashion

A little vintage-inspired moment from Lapima will uplift you, no matter your mood.

Gentle Monster x Marine Serre
$350
Farfetch

The future looks bright through these futuristic shades.

Alaïa
$540
Ssense

Turn things up a notch with these oversized cat-eyes from Alaïa.

Bottega Veneta
$367
Farfetch

Lilac was all over the Fall 2021 runways. Get ahead of the wave with these translucent Bottega Venetta frames.

Bottega Veneta
$378
Farfetch

Hello Sunshine! These yellow Bottega sunglasses are all you need for a healthy glow.