11 Contemporary Twists on the Classic Chain Necklace

As long as we've had jewelry, we've had the chain. We've seen them on men and women, punks and hip hop stars, Sopranos characters and socialites. At this point, a straightforward chain necklace is perhaps a bit boring but a stable wardrobe essential. Thankfully, we can always count on innovative designers to rework a classic and take it somewhere new. Lately, I've been noticing versions that play with shape, weight and color in fresh ways, from Completedworks’ whimsical swirling links to Martine Ali's heavy clipped iteration. Whatever you’re in the mood for this season, you can count on these to add the perfect amount of shine to your look.

Laura Lombardi Fede Necklace
$200
Laura Lombardi
& Other Stories Ball Stud Chain necklace
$29
& Other Stories
Sapir Bachar Paisley S-hook necklace
$686
Farfetch
Martine Ali Broken Ball Choker
$280
Ssense
Jules Smith Keychain necklace
$75
Shopbop
Givenchy G Link Two Tone necklace
$620
Givenchy
Paco Rabanne XL Link necklace
$490
Ssense
Hermès Chaine D’Ancre Punk
$10,000
Hermès
Missoma Large Graduated Oval Chain necklace
$382
Missoma
Completedworks Befuddled necklace
£715
Completedworks