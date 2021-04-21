11 Contemporary Twists on the Classic Chain Necklace

As long as we've had jewelry, we've had the chain. We've seen them on men and women, punks and hip hop stars, Sopranos characters and socialites. At this point, a straightforward chain necklace is perhaps a bit boring but a stable wardrobe essential. Thankfully, we can always count on innovative designers to rework a classic and take it somewhere new. Lately, I've been noticing versions that play with shape, weight and color in fresh ways, from Completedworks’ whimsical swirling links to Martine Ali's heavy clipped iteration. Whatever you’re in the mood for this season, you can count on these to add the perfect amount of shine to your look.