FASHION

The Best, Most Outrageous Shoes From Spring 2022

Brace your ankles, platforms are back in a very big way.

by Christina Holevas and Amir La Sure
Versace Platform shoes
Versace. Getty Images.

The spring 2022 runway season has been full of footwear that is sure to find its way into your wardrobe. Those who lived through the first, second, and third wave of extreme platforms should brace themselves—or really, their ankles—for their clompy return. Versace outfitted pairs with rubber grips for an overall athletic feel while New York Fashion Week newcomer Peter Do, introduced a new Everyday Platform Boot that sports another throwback silhouette—the square toe. Prada took a minimal approach to sleek slingbacks while Jonathan Anderson went high art with cracked egg heels (literally) at Loewe. While the stilettos are inching back up, designers haven’t totally ruled out comfort. A slip-on flat in one of Kenneth Ize’s signature patterns is sure to be a favorite come warmer weather. Here, we’ve rounded up every great pair to have hit the runway so far.

Prada
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Loewe
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Dries Van Noten
Courtesy of Dries Van Noten
Dior
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Chloe
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
The Row
Courtesy of The Row
Versace
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Loewe
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Fendi
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Marni
Courtesy of Marni
Saint Laurent
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Coperni
Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Proenza Schouler
Courtesy of Proenza Schouler
Tory Burch
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
JW Anderson
Courtesy of JW Anderson
Altuzarra
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Peter Do
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Del Core
Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Khaite
Courtesy of Khaite
Kenneth Ize
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Isabel Marant
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images