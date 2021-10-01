The Best, Most Outrageous Shoes From Spring 2022

The spring 2022 runway season has been full of footwear that is sure to find its way into your wardrobe. Those who lived through the first, second, and third wave of extreme platforms should brace themselves—or really, their ankles—for their clompy return. Versace outfitted pairs with rubber grips for an overall athletic feel while New York Fashion Week newcomer Peter Do, introduced a new Everyday Platform Boot that sports another throwback silhouette—the square toe. Prada took a minimal approach to sleek slingbacks while Jonathan Anderson went high art with cracked egg heels (literally) at Loewe. While the stilettos are inching back up, designers haven’t totally ruled out comfort. A slip-on flat in one of Kenneth Ize’s signature patterns is sure to be a favorite come warmer weather. Here, we’ve rounded up every great pair to have hit the runway so far.

