Beachy, Laid-Back Jewelry For Hot Summer Days

For me, there’s no better feeling than breaking out my new summer wardrobe when hot weather finally hits. This season is shaping up to be filled with opportunities for seeing and being seen, so I certainly feel the excitement of shopping for some fun new pieces. Beach-inspired jewelry is not a new trend, of course, but it’s one of my favorites to return to when I’m dreaming of long weekends by the water. (Puka shells adorned the necks of just about every teenager in the ’90s, and we’ve seen shells and beads on the runways from Prada to Saint Laurent.) If your usual jewelry look is pretty minimal, layering in some color and organic texture is an easy way to liven things up a little bit—especially if you’re drawn to easy, simple outfits in the heat. Here, some of my favorite fun, unfussy baubles to add to your collection this summer.

