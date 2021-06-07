ADD TO CART

Beachy, Laid-Back Jewelry For Hot Summer Days

Puka shells, colorful beads and organic shapes define this season’s easy chic.

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine.

For me, there’s no better feeling than breaking out my new summer wardrobe when hot weather finally hits. This season is shaping up to be filled with opportunities for seeing and being seen, so I certainly feel the excitement of shopping for some fun new pieces. Beach-inspired jewelry is not a new trend, of course, but it’s one of my favorites to return to when I’m dreaming of long weekends by the water. (Puka shells adorned the necks of just about every teenager in the ’90s, and we’ve seen shells and beads on the runways from Prada to Saint Laurent.) If your usual jewelry look is pretty minimal, layering in some color and organic texture is an easy way to liven things up a little bit—especially if you’re drawn to easy, simple outfits in the heat. Here, some of my favorite fun, unfussy baubles to add to your collection this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Gimaguas Estrella Necklace
$128
Gimaguas
Eliou Delphin Earrings
$196
$280
Net-a-Porter
Anni Lu Bracelet
$49
Anni Lu
Carolina Bucci Forte Beads Bracelet
$639
Carolina Bucci
Elise Tsikis Bracelet
$73
Matches Fashion
Julia Aeran Heishi Necklace
$595
Julia Aeran
CVC Stones Bianca Necklace
$2,800
Matches Fashion
Versace Medusa Beaded Necklace
$575
Versace
Ana Khouri Lily Earring
$2,632
Matches Fashion
Bottega Veneta Necklace
$890
Matches Fashion
Tohum Choker
$260
Matches Fashion
Nadia Shelbaya Earring
$270
Matches Fashion