ADD TO CART

The Best Jewelry for a Beach Vacation

Shells, pearls and juicy gems pair well with fun in the sun.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Whether you’re headed somewhere tropical or taking a quick road trip to the nearest coast, a little bit of bling is always a welcome addition to a beach-y packing list. A summer getaway offers a plethora of jewelry opportunities: layer beads with a bikini, finish off your evening look with a major cocktail ring, or add a little intrigue to a casual t-shirt-and-cutoffs ensemble with brightly colored earrings or a stack of fab bracelets. The warm-weather baubles we’re loving right now go heavy on shells (both real and rendered in sterling silver or gold), pearls (dainty and punk alike), and big, candy-colored gemstones (real and for fun). Here’s how to add a little sparkle to your fun-in-the-sun plans:

Necklaces

These summery pieces pair well with bathing suits, slip dresses and super simple tanks.

By Alona Rio Coral & 18KT Gold-Plated Necklace
$126
MATCHESFASHION
Completedworks Temporal Anomaly Pearl and Zirconia Gold Vermeil Necklace
$610
Completedworks
Daniela Villegas Baby Octopus Diamond, Spinel & 18KT Gold Necklace
$5,476
MATCHESFASHION
Loewe Maruja Mallo Orchid Necklace in Varnished Metal
$750
Loewe
Miansai Asa Butterfly Necklace
$295
Miansai
Mondo Mondo Gold Tropicana Necklace
$295
SSENSE
Paloma Wool Blue Berilo Choker
$60
$85
SSENSE
Sapir Bachar Gold Synthesis Necklace
$789
Sapir Bachar

Earrings

The statement-makers will take your outfit to the next level.

Sara Beltrán Cowry Shell Earrings with Sillimanite
$3,000
Dezso
Heaven Mayhem Petal Gold Earrings
$130
Heaven Mayhem
Simone Rocha Tiered Daisy Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings
$520
Net-a-Porter
Sophie Buhai Nautilus Earrings
$1,600
Sophie Buhai
Pomellato Iconica 18KT Rose Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings
$7,100
Net-a-Porter
Sauer 18k Yellow Gold Floresta Pink Opal Earrings
$9,000
Moda Operandi
Sylvia Toledano Sol y Luna Gold Plated Clip Earrings
$220
MATCHESFASHION
Prounis Small Green Tourmaline Amphora Earrings
$3,780
Prounis Jewelry

Bracelets

Wear alone or in a stack for a bit of visual intrigue.

Anna Kikue Escape Bracelet
$165
Anna Kikue
Jia Jia Gold Sapphire Bracelet
$400
Net-a-Porter
Gemfields x Donna Hourani To Glory Bracelet
$1,680
Donna Hourani
Swarovski Harmonia Bracelet
$280
$400
Swarovski
Saint Laurent Gold-Tone Cuff
$1,390
Net-a-Porter
Anni Lu Flower Power Beaded Bracelets
$105
$150
MATCHESFASHION
Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. Bean Bracelet in Yellow Gold
$1,050
Tiffany & Co.
Stacey Nishimoto As You Wish Bracelet
$130
Catbird

Rings

A sculptural moment or a flash of color is always welcome.

Alexander McQueen Gold-Tone Ring
$420
Net-a-Porter
Bernard James Maxi Flora White Diamond Helios Ring
$2,450
Bernard James
Acne Studios Bow Ring
$190
Acne Studios
Bottega Veneta Drop Ring
$780
Bottega Veneta
Begüm Kahn La Rosina 24KT Gold-Plated Ring
$564
MATCHESFASHION
Alighieri The Gilded Frame 24KT Gold-Plated Ring
$405
MATCHESFASHION
Sean Gilson for Assael Multi-Bubble Peael Ring
Assael
Prada Eternal Gold Chain Ring in Yellow Gold
$1,650
Prada