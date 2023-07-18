The Best Jewelry for a Beach Vacation

Whether you’re headed somewhere tropical or taking a quick road trip to the nearest coast, a little bit of bling is always a welcome addition to a beach-y packing list. A summer getaway offers a plethora of jewelry opportunities: layer beads with a bikini, finish off your evening look with a major cocktail ring, or add a little intrigue to a casual t-shirt-and-cutoffs ensemble with brightly colored earrings or a stack of fab bracelets. The warm-weather baubles we’re loving right now go heavy on shells (both real and rendered in sterling silver or gold), pearls (dainty and punk alike), and big, candy-colored gemstones (real and for fun). Here’s how to add a little sparkle to your fun-in-the-sun plans:

Necklaces

These summery pieces pair well with bathing suits, slip dresses and super simple tanks.

Earrings

The statement-makers will take your outfit to the next level.

Bracelets

Wear alone or in a stack for a bit of visual intrigue.

Rings

A sculptural moment or a flash of color is always welcome.