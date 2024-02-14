The Most Surprising Models of Fashion Week Fall 2024
Another fashion month means another chance for the models of the world to take on the runways of New York, London, Milan, and Paris. And while there are likely enough professionals out there to please every designer showing this season, sometimes, brands like to mix it up a little, and enlist names not necessarily known for their long legs and strong stride. Inevitably, a handful of designers will pluck from other groups for their show casting—actors, musicians, undefined celebrities—causing you to go, “Wait, is that...” as you see, say, Pachinko author Min Jin Lee or Showgirls star Gina Gershon turn the corner on the catwalk. Or, sometimes designers will say, “You know what, throw me in the ring,” and enter the model game themselves. We’re only through the first week of this month-long extravaganza, and already we’ve seen a lot of shocking faces on the runways. Below, we break down every surprising model as they appear throughout the fall/winter 2024 season.