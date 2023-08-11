Much has been said about the leather look. For some, like Kendall Jenner, it seems to be an all-weather staple. For others, it’s reserved for the cooler months, or even brought out every so often for a special occasion. Last night, Sydney Sweeney placed herself in the latter category.

For an event last night in Los Angeles, the actress’s two-piece look leaned all the way into the versatile fabric. The ensemble, by Alexander McQueen, featured a corset-style top and a biker-chic asymmetrical maxiskirt.

Let’s start with the top half of the look. It had a rather plunging, heart-shaped neckline that gave way to a cinched waist. Then, the top fanned out to finish in a structured peplum hemline. While the flared style is certainly questionable at times, Sweeney somehow made it work in a very rocker-meets-glam way.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

She continued that grunge feel with the rest of her look, also. The actress’s maxiskirt featured a knee-high slit up the center and an exposed zip detail at the side. Sweeney added in a pair of patent pumps and stacks of silver jewelry to round out the look.

The actress has historically been one to mix things up on the red carpet, so the edgier choice isn’t exactly a surprise. But it does come after an (albeit less formal) appearance at Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, where she showed off the opposite end of her style.

Maybe it was the long, blonde hair or the black cowboy boots, but Sweeney seemed to channel a young Swift for her concert look, which also included a bedazzled jean skirt and white crop top. And along with other A-list stars like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, the 25-year-old made sure to have plenty of loudly colored friendship bracelets too.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

“It was the most incredible concert I’ve ever been to,” she said. “[Taylor’s] a power female, a boss, she’s everything. I had the time of my life.”

Whether she’s trading bracelets in a two-piece set or posing on the red carpet in another set (this one much more edgy), it’s entirely clear that Sweeney is becoming something of a chameleon on the big stage.