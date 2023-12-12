Sheer fabric seems to be having one last go on the red carpet before heading into the New Year. The see-through look, seen everywhere and on everyone over the past twelve months, made its way to the Anyone But You premiere in New York City. The rom com’s leading lady, Sydney Sweeney, dazzled in a transparent, bejeweled dress from Miu Miu.

Sweeney’s flashy piece featured spaghetti straps and a square, plunging neckline. The black belt gave the dress some edge and a cinched shape, but things were really focused on its chandelier-like embellishments. The bustier was dripping in crystal pendants which became more dispersed as the dress moved down. Her skirt, which she layered with flesh-toned undergarments, also featured crystal details as well as rows of silver sequins.

Sweeney is no stranger to sheer, and more specifically, embellished Miu Miu. She’s worn the trend for other premieres and even to this year’s Met Gala. But her latest style was an interesting take on the sheer trend. Instead of open gauge fabric, the see-through look was achieved by the sporadic placement of crystals.

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Sweeney then slipped into silver, open-toe heels and a selection of jewels from Fred Leighton. To round out her premiere look, the 26-year-old went with high-gloss makeup, an elegant updo, and crystal-tipped nails.

The actress began promotion for her anticipated film earlier on Monday where, alongside co-star Glen Powell, she proved she has no problem with mixing metals. She stepped out to the Today Show wearing an-all white Schiaparelli set that she topped off with baroque-inspired gold jewels. She continued her streak of winter whites in a corseted suit and later, a school girl mini dress and wide-legged jeans.

Sweeney and Powell, who fueled off-screen dating rumors during filming, continued to raise eyebrows as they hit the press circuit. When asked by Today host Hoda Kotb if they were an item, Powell sheepishly replied, “No, but we do love each other. And, honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever met.”

In August, Sweeney dispelled the same rumors, saying “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”