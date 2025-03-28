Sydney Sweeney showed up at Paris Hilton’s 44th birthday, and she must have taken some Y2K style pointers home with her. For a recent beach day, the Euphoria actor brought back the logomania trend in a vintage Dior dress, a version of which Hilton actually wore way back in 2003. Now, that’s hot.

Of course, it’s easy to infer that Sweeney’s light pink dress is from John Galliano’s much-loved tenure at Dior. The vintage dress is likely a commercial style based on the designer’s early 2000s runway collections. It featured an all-over logo print, a pattern Galliano dubbed “Diorissimo” at the time, and a curve-hugging fit. Her dress’s off-the-shoulder neckline was given a beachy finish thanks to exposed ties that mimicked the look of bra straps. (The bra-baring look is a signature of the actor’s style). Sweeney went full logomania by pairing her dress with a matching bucket hat.

@sydney_sweeney

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Although Hilton did auction off many vintage items from her famous wardrobe recently, it looks like Sweeney and her stylist Molly Dickson found this Dior number on their own. For a 2003 premiere, Hilton opted for a longer version that had a thigh slit and ruching at the center. She accessorized with a plush white shoulder bag, a heart-shaped necklace, and peep-toe pumps. The shorter hemline of Sweeney’s look is a touch more beach-appropriate.

Sweeney has grown her vintage collection over the past few years, mainly with famous pieces worn by even more famous women. At the Oscars after parties last year, she wore Angelina Jolie’s exact Marc Bouwer dress from the 2004 ceremony. But the actor has also incorporated archival pieces like this Dior look into her off-duty looks. And she’s not the only Gen Z It girl to take inspiration from Hilton’s logomania era.

Kylie Jenner, a longtime fan of Galliano’s monogrammed Dior pieces, wore a similar dress to Sweeney’s for a 2020 vacation. She dressed up her daughter Stormi in a matching look, naturally.