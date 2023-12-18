Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You press tour wardrobe has ensured that no eyes will be on anyone else. After sporting everything from gold-trimmed Schiaparelli to a chandelier Miu Miu dress in New York City, the actress traveled across the globe to serve up yet another notable fashion moment. And it might just be her riskiest one yet.

For a screening of the rom com in Sydney, Australia, Sweeney channeled Greek Goddessed in a sheer Givenchy gown. Sweeney has been a proponent of the sheer trend on the premiere carpet before, but this piece was special in its dramatic, fluid draping. The bodice featured two loosely placed pieces of fabric which showed off the actress’ flesh-tone bra. Her see-through maxi skirt also provided some pretty serious detailing like a ruched detail at the hip, knee-length slit, and exposed seam detailing. She layered the dress with cream-colored briefs and slipped into a pair of strappy nude heels.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

As statement-making as the front of the dress was, the true star of things was the cascading v-shaped detail that made up the backless part of the piece. Sweeney kept accessories to a minimum in the form of glitzy cocktail rings and silver earrings. Her loose waves and smokey makeup look were the perfect way to round out the Grecian-inspired look, too.

Sweeney has plenty of experience with sheer fabric. Earlier this year, she donned a tiered Schiaparelli look with perfectly-placed cut-outs during the premiere of Reality. Just a few days ago, the film star debuted a custom Miu Miu gown for the New York premiere of Anyone But You. This one, while not as “naked” as her last, featured a glitzy, transparent skirt and dozens of silver embellishments. It’s clear that Sweeney has her press tour looks down to a science. For more casual appearances, like talk shows, she’ll prefer a tailored peacoat here or an ankle-length dress there. And for her red carpet moments, the actress has proven to be a major advocate of the naked look.