Taylor Russell Is an Alien Superstar in an Intergalactic Pleated Gown

Taylor Russell’s artisanal approach to the red carpet is in full force with a black Schiaparelli gown at the Cannes Film Festival. However, given Russell and creative director Daniel Roseberry’s flair for the dramatic, this monochrome look was far from basic.

During the photocall for her upcoming sci-fi thriller, Hope, Russell posed in an intricately pleated dress from Schiaparelli’s fall 2026 collection. The unexpected silhouette included a slit skirt, extended sleeves, and a turtleneck bodice. With its twists and folds enhancing the texture, the piece appeared to be flowing and engulfing Russell as if possessing a mind of its own—a theme that’s sure to be at play in the alien-focused Hope, in which the actor stars alongside Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Hoyeon Jung.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

To maintain focus on the piece’s surrealist, sculptural shape, Russell’s attire was simply finished with smooth black pointed-toe mules. A set of oval-shaped sunglasses brought her attire an air of cool nonchalance, as well—while also remaining practical against the bright Cannes sunshine.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Russell’s all-black look may have utilized a monochrome color palette, but it was far from basic. In fact, against the myriad of black gowns that have walked the red carpet during this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the piece was a true standout from its avant-garde silhouette. Of course, this being Russell, the look remained true to her focus on wearing innovative, unexpected pieces on the red carpet—from a wooden Loewe breastplate gown at the 2024 Met Gala to the flower-inspired white Dior dress she wore to the festival last night.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With a passion for surprising design, Russell’s appearance on this year’s Cannes circuit is a welcome sight. The star previously caught the fashion world’s eye while promoting her cannibal thriller, To the Bone, and has been a darling of designers from Jonathan Anderson to Sarah Burton ever since. In the grand tradition of defying standard red carpet glamour, Russell joins the ranks of stars including Cate Blanchett and Sandra Hüller by favoring unexpected pieces imbued with craftsmanship and intricate details.

Now that she’s back on the red carpet circuit, there’s no telling what Russell will wear next—but it’s all but certain that buzzy new designer appointments and a healthy dose of drama will play key roles.