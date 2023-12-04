You’ll be hard pressed to find a designer and muse relationship like Jonathan Anderson and Taylor Russell. The Loewe creative director has fashioned the actress in everything from draped premiere gowns to “tin can” couture. The partnership—Russell opened spring/summer 2023 and has since starred in several campaigns—has been quite the meeting of the fashion minds since they were introduced by mutual friend and director, Luca Guadagnino.

Lucky for us fashion folks, the Anderson and Russell dynamic just produced a new moment for the ages at The Fashion Awards on Monday. Russell, with a watchful Anderson nearby, dazzled on the event’s step and repeat in a custom look inspired by Loewe’s spring/summer 2024 collection. The star of the look was the sculptural top designed with dozens of sequined and embellished flowers. The details were divided with into silver and green sections, with the latter portion finishing slightly lower than the rest of the piece. Anderson’s time at Loewe has been marked by his dedication to remixing classic styles—the overcoat, the bodycon dress, and now, your grandmother’s florals. To describe things like the designer appeared to say as he witnessed Russell do her thing on the red carpet, “Wow.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

The original piece was paired with high-waisted jeans on the runway, but Russell’s choice of a satin column skirt gave the piece more of a night out edge. And although the actress never shies away from a statement piece on the big stage, she usually steers clear of overdoing things with the rest of her look. She opted for no accessories and a very sleek, natural makeup.

It also seems that Russell has made a habit of wearing Loewe’s more sculptural pieces of late. For the brand’s spring/summer 2024 runway show in September, the 29-year-old stepped out in an oversized coat made of metal that was hammered by hand to mimic the appearance of fabric. The good news for Russell is that there’s plenty of Loewe 3D material to choose from for her next appearances—like a needle and thread bodice, Polly Pocket-esque skirts, and even, a car dress.