Teyana Taylor Finishes Awards Season on a Fashion High Note at the 2026 Oscars

It’s been one legendary red carpet look after another for Teyana Taylor this awards season. And at the 2026 Oscars tonight in Los Angeles, the One Battle After Another star kept the momentum going.

Nominated for Best Actress, Taylor stepped out in a custom Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy that sparkled at every turn. The spaghetti strap gown featured a sheer bodice emblazoned with black and white sequins. The flared mermaid skirt and epic train featured textured fringe. Taylor topped it all of with her jewelry choices: an 18 carat diamond necklace, earrings, and rings courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

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Although Taylor has worn her fair-share of luxury labels this awards season—from a naked Thom Browne dress at the SAG Actor Awards to that infamous exposed thong Schiaparelli look at the Golden Globes—all signs this weekend pointed to Taylor sporting Chanel for film’s biggest night.

On Saturday, the actor stepped out to Chanel and Charles Finch’s annual pre-Oscars dinner at The Polo Lounge in a fresh-off-the-runway coat. Styled as a dress, Taylor wore the piece—which featured a an eclectic shearling fabric—with two-toned Chanel boots and cat-eye glasses. When the statement piece debuted on the Chanel fall 2026 runway just last week, Taylor seemingly had her eye on it already. She captured the look on her phone via the front row and clearly loved the piece enough to take it straight to Hollywood.

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Throughout the 2026 awards season, Taylor has largely been acting as her own stylist, while also collaborating with the duo Wayman and Micah on select looks. She’s collaborated hand-in-hand with the designers themselves—in tonight’s case, Blazy—on her red carpet outifts.

“I always work really closely with the designer and their teams to create something custom for moments like that,” the actor told W at the Grammys in February. “Those big events deserve intention.”

Mission accomplished.