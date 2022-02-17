Zendaya and Tom Holland have perfected their red carpet couple style. With the help of their mutual stylist, Law Roach, the pair took on their recent press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home with ease, bringing something new to each red carpet. And now, as the couple enjoys a trip to New York City, they are proving they also know how to coordinate a casual look like a pair of pros. On Wednesday night, Zendaya and Holland were seen leaving their hotel in New York to attend a screening of Holland’s new movie, Uncharted. It seemed to be a fairly informal event, and the couple expectedly embraced understated chic to attend it.

The pair exited the hotel hand-in-hand, wearing matching black face masks. Holland looked very handsome in a light gray suit with a black turtleneck underneath, while Zendaya walked next to him in an oversized black shirt dress. The actress belted the piece to give it a bit of shape, but otherwise kept the accessories simple, wearing sheer tights and black Louboutin heels to complete the monochrome look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This is the third time the pair has been seen out in NYC together this week. On Tuesday they went on a date at Mamo. Holland wore a colorful blue and yellow collared sweater for the occasion while Zendaya opted for a strapless black dress adorned with gold buttons, despite the freezing temperatures. Then, on Wednesday, they headed out for a shopping trip at the Prada store in Soho. This time Zendaya dressed more appropriately for the weather, wearing a long tan coat, gray wide-leg trousers, and a black bucket hat while Holland brought more color to the couple in a red plaid jacket.

This is the most we’ve seen of Holland and Zendaya out and about since their relationship was confirmed in July 2021. It seems they’re getting at least slightly more comfortable flaunting their love publicly, and if that means more couple style moments in our future, all power to them.