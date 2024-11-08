It’s tiny top, big boot season, according to Tyla. The Grammy winner continued her penchant for fusing fashion with steamy visuals last night as she released the music video for her new song, “Push 2 Start.”

The visual opens with Tyla and her backup dancers strutting over to a car wash. Of course, this isn’t an average car washing operation. Tyla’s decked out in a fringe bra top and teensy denim hot pants as she scrubs down some retro vehicles. The singer left her mini shorts unbuttoned, which allowed for a peek at her blinged-out Everlast underwear (courtesy of the New York designer Emily Dawn Long), and accented her look with stacks of chunky bangles and a selection of mismatched gold jewelry.

YouTube

Tyla paired her separates with lace-up “Riri” heels by DSquared2. Yes, her shoes’s name is in reference to Rihanna, who has made this pair a hallmark of her wardrobe over the years. The Bad Gal famously wore a bright red version to the 2017 Met Gala.

YouTube

Unlike several of her recent videos such as “Breathe Me” and “Jump,” Tyla kept her outfit changes to a minimum this time around. Her only other look came towards the end of the visual when she changed into a metallic fringe bra top and matching short shorts. She paired those pieces with slouchy boots from the celebrity favorite brand, All-In.

YouTube

Tyla again teamed up with the stylist Ron Hartleben for the video. She’s worked with Hartleben for many of her recent red carpet outings, like the vintage Tom Ford Gucci moment she just pulled out at the CFDA Awards last month.

YouTube

While some musicians might depart from their usual aesthetics during a video like this, the cohesion between every aspect of Tyla’s is what sets her apart. It wouldn’t be out of reach to see her hit the red carpet in something like the fringed bra top and teensy denim shorts she pulled out here. And really, there’s something to be said for establishing style signatures like Tyla has over the past year—even if those style signatures involve blinging out the contents of your underwear drawer.

Watch the full “Push 2 Start” music video, here.