When Uma Thurman hits the red carpet, she wants to wear those red carpet classics. Last night, the actress proved that an elegant cocktail dress, some megawatt jewelry, and a pair of trusty heels truly never goes out of style.

Thurman, wearing an all-black Burberry number, epitomized classic glamour as she attended Room to Grow’s New York City Gala. The actress’s silk satin dress was marked by a fitted bodice and boat-neck silhouette that flared into an ankle-length maxi skirt.

Aside from pockets on either side (which Thurman was rather excited to show off as she posed for photos) and a small bow detail at the back, her dress was fairly standard when it concerns the genre of gala style. But, when worn by someone who posses the star power Thurman does, her dress didn’t need any extra bells and whistles to make an impact on the step and repeat. Thurman topped off her understated outfit with matching black pumps from Manolo Blahnik and a selection of diamond jewelry.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Thurman’s latest appearance follows another classically chic red carpet outing over the weekend. The actress stepped out to the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles while wearing another monochrome gown. This time, she chose a deep brown couture number courtesy of Fendi that almost looked like liquid as it draped over her figure.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Thurman, like many with years of red carpet experience, isn’t concerned with the ebbs and flows of trends. Rather, she’s quite content with sticking to what works—like the dramatic satin Burberry gown and buttery cape coat she wore to the Cannes Film Festival in May. The look, from its ivory fabric and relaxed cut, bore a small resemblance to the chic Prada coat dress she wore to the 1995 Golden Globe Awards.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

This embrace of refined silhouettes clearly isn’t a new phenomenon for Thurman who has rarely wavered on her dedication to wearing elegant red carpet silhouettes on the big stage. And why would she bother to change things up? There’s nothing as timeless as the fashion classics, after all.