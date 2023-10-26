Most twentysomethings typically prefer not to match with their mothers, but when your mother is Uma Thurman, well, that’s a different story. Maya Hawke, who’s been making waves for her daring choices on the red carpet, arrived to Room To Grow’s 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City on Wednesday in a polished all-black look that perfectly complimented her mom’s ensemble. It was the first time the pair hit the red carpet together in almost five years.

Now, wearing all black in Manhattan is by no means revolutionary, but it’s more than the color palette that made these two looks work side-by-side. Both women went for sophisticated elegance when dressing for the gala, with Thurman attending in a black, long-sleeved gown with a cape on top that gave the actress dramatic shoulders. She paired the pieces with a brooch, diamond drop earrings, and her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail. Hawke went for a similarly refined look in a two-piece Prada set featuring a collarless jacket decorated with gold buttons and trousers. She completed her ensemble with the same Prada Arqué bag she’s seen holding in the brand’s new holiday campaign and her hair was also tightly pulled back. Unlike her mother, though, the 25-year-old actor opted for a top bun instead of a ponytail.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

While on the red carpet, the pair posed together before Hawke pulled out her own camera and started taking some snaps of her mom. Later, Thurman talked to People about what keeps the bond with her daughter strong. “Good communication,” said Thurman. “That is a big challenge, to make sure we keep communication healthy, strong, and open with your family.”

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

It seems like a sprinkling of public appearances together may help as well, though Thurman and Hawke haven’t walked a joint red carpet since the Giorgio Armani Privé haute couture show in January 2019. Of course, Thurman has been supporting Hawke on the sidelines since then, like when Thurman and her son, Levon Hawke, attended the after party following the premiere of Maya’s film Asteroid City back in June.