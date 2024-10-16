It appears as though Victoria Beckham would’ve been a willing addition to Charli XCX’s recently-released Brat remix album. Because judging by her latest outfit, she already had the perfect slime green dress stored away in her closet.

Victoria channeled her inner Brat today in New York, wearing a look of her design that left us hoping she’d come of out musical retirement to team up with her fellow Brit on a hyper-pop track (she’d sound quite good on “360,” really). Victoria donned one of her brand’s signature maxi dresses that featured a low-cut neckline and a fitted flare skirt down below. The designer finished off her look with some major color blocking. She wore bold, cherry red heels—a style that’s been a recent go-to for the star.

While Victoria certainly could have been feeling a little Brat today, it’s quite unlikely she’ll be trading her brand’s atelier for the recording studio anytime soon (during a 2022 interview, she went as far as to joke when asked about returning to music, “I really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke”).

Victoria has frequently turned to this same neon color when designing for her brand—long before Charli sprung it into the mainstream. Bella Hadid modeled a similar dress to the one Victoria wore today for the designer’s spring 2023 runway almost two years ago. It featured the same maxi silhouette but with a higher neckline and ruching placed at the center.

The piece quickly picked up steam among the celebrity crowd. Kendall Jenner, Spain’s Queen Letizia, and of course Victoria herself were all spotted in the dress. But Victoria’s use of this color dates as far back as 2019 when she was decking out her London Fashion Week collections in slime green.

Now—should this slightly darker, more refined shade be coined as Posh green?