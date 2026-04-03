Zendaya’s “something blue” was well worth the wait. After days of teasing the final act in her installment of themed press looks, the star stepped out to the New York premiere The Drama last night in a look that brought her red carpet bridal theme to a high-fashion crescendo.

Zendaya’s finale dress hailed from Schiaparelli’s spring 2026 couture collection shown during Paris Fashion Week. Against a stark black base, the dress achieved its “something blue” with bursts of thousands of ombré handmade silk “feathers” along the bustier and skirt. The silhouette was also something to marvel at. The drop-waist design featured a nipped-in corset bodice that flowed into a tiered ball skirt with a slight train.

Never ones to miss the details, Zendaya and Law Roach styled the dress with a trio of apt blue accessories. She wore cerulean eyeshadow, surreal high heels with feathers mimicking those found on her dress, and diamond and sapphire jewels by Tiffany & Co. She finished the ensemble with a nude lip and slicked-back wet-look hair.

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Following the premiere, Zendaya had one last “something blue” trick up her sleeve—with a decidedly after-hours twist.

Leaning into naked dressing, the star wore a sheer Di Petsa gown in an elegant midnight blue color. Up top, the mesh bodice was completely see-through and had winding rope details, while the skirt was simple in structure. She traded her bird-shaped heels for a simple navy pair and kept her hair and makeup constant throughout the evening.

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Playing off of the adage “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” Zendaya has gone all-in on narrative dressing with her Drama press looks. The through line started with a bridal-inspired Vivienne Westwood dress she wore to the 2015 Oscars. Then came a custom Louis Vuitton look and a stunning Armani Privé gown borrowed from the closet of Cate Blanchett.

Her Schiaparelli “something blue” last night was the perfect final chapter.