Move over, Leia—there’s another sci-fi princess in town. And she wears Rick Owens.

Zendaya stepped out on Monday for a special screening of her upcoming film, Dune, in an off-white gown by the American designer, proving she’s officially ready to take her place in the science fiction canon.

The dress, which was pulled from Owen’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection, features all-over sequins, one sleeve, and a sculptural top that stops just below Zendaya’s chin. While the model on the runway covered her bare arm in a black opera glove, Zendaya left hers unadorned, and instead opted for Bulgari’s Serpenti Viper double-coil bracelet to compliment the outfit. The actress embraced sci-fi inspiration for her makeup as well—opting for a bold, purple eye. In all, the look is very reminiscent of a modern take on Princess Leia’s gown—which is fitting, considering the movie Zendaya is currently promoting.

This is far from the first look Zendaya has pulled out for the Dune press tour. Just yesterday, the actress wore two other show-stopping outfits for a photo call and screening of the movie. Zendaya is also in good company, considering her Dune costar, Timothée Chalamet, has never met an eclectic suit he didn’t like. For this particular screening, the actor wore a black Alexander McQueen spring 2022 suit with zipper detailing which, like Zendaya’s dress, also had a science fiction feel to it. When posing together, the pair truly looked like the rulers of Dune.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images