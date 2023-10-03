As if her show-stopping Louis Vuitton look wasn’t enough, Zendaya had not one, but two, more stellar ensembles packed for her stay in Paris. And while her custom maxi dress which she sported to the brand’s spring/summer 2024 runway show on Monday was certainly a standout, her other outfits came straight from the brand’s archives.

Let’s begin with the more recent offering, plucked from Nicolas Ghesquière’s resort 2015 collection. Made possible in tandem with the star’s longtime stylist Law Roach, the look featured a cold shoulder, long sleeve top and a high-waisted skirt.

The avant-garde print of both pieces were certainly the focus of things—up top, black and white circles were overlayed with a gold chain pattern while below, the leather skirt was dotted with hints of orange. Though the combination was originally shown with strappy yellow heels on the runway, Zendaya opted for a pair of over-the-knee boots that perfectly blended with the palette of her skirt. To round out the archival moment, she added gold hoop earrings, statement rings, and a quilted clutch.

Like most of his work with Zendaya, Roach took to Instagram to give some insight into how the look came to be. And while the actress is now an ambassador for Louis Vuitton with, presumably, access to prior collections, Law reassured the public that, “We own our own archives...just saying.”

@zendaya

While such a throwback moment would’ve sufficed for most, this is Zendaya and Law Roach we’re talking about (and 2015 isn’t exactly “archival” if we’re getting specific). For their next look, the duo traveled about ten years prior all the way to Marc Jacobs’ tenure at the French brand, specifically his spring/summer 2004 collection.

The star opted for a gold, ruched crop top that featured a plunging neckline and gathered puff sleeves. She then added on a pair of jeans and white sandal heels. But perhaps the pièce de résistance of the entire ensemble was the monogram bag she carried in her hand.

The rainbow accessory, a collaboration between Jacobs and Takashi Murakami, is arguably one of the brand’s most recognizable pieces—they were a favorite of Y2K stars and socialites and currently go for astronomical prices on resale sites. And to level things up a bit more, the same version of Zendaya’s bag (and top) was modeled by none other than Naomi Campbell for an early aughts Louis Vuitton campaign.

@zendaya

@luxurylaw

With Roach and Zendaya pulling out everything from vintage Versace to 1950s Balmain in the past, it’s not like we needed any further of their archival abilities— but this pair of looks might have taken things over the edge. And as Roach aptly wrote on Instagram, they currently hold claim to the title of “Undisputed King and Queen of archival dressing.”