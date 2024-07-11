After grabbing headline after headline for the first six months of the year, things have been relatively quiet on the Zendaya front. She went from massively viral moments like the vintage Thierry Mugler cyborg suit as well as a current-season white cutout gown from Stephane Rolland while promoting Dune 2 to not being able to take off her white Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps while promoting Challengers. And then, of course there was the Met Gala and all of those looks.

Since then, Zendaya has gone into hiding of sorts. She debuted a new partnership with On Running, but that’s about it save random glimpses. Wednesday night provided another one.

The actor made an appearance at the press night performance of Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play. She had previously seen the production years ago when it was on Broadway in New York City but gave it a second go at the Noel Coward Theatre.

For the outing, the star went vintage as she’s prone to do. She wore a Brat green, knit sweater from Christian Dior. The piece hails back to the 2000s, meaning that it would have been under John Galliano’s tenure that it was released — he is now presiding over designs at Maison Margiela. She paired it with a khaki mini skirt and brown leather equestrian boots.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Euphoria star is a noted fan of vintage pieces, having even gone so far to wear a literal artifact before. In addition, for the Met Gala, she staged a four part ode to Galliano including references or pieces from every brand he has worked at. And she wasn’t even trying to flex or make a moment while at Slave Play. She skipped the red carpet and was only photographed hugging Harris. She just lives in vintage!

This is at least the performer’s second theater visit since being in London. In May, she went to the premiere of the Jamie Lloyd version of Romeo & Juliet which starred Tom Holland. For that event she wore Vivienne Westwood by Andreas Kronthaler.