After a successful run at Cannes last month, where Law Roach put Bella Hadid in numerous show-stopping vintage looks, the stylist is turning his attention back to his original client, Zendaya, and right in time for the Time 100 Gala. On Wednesday, Zendaya was joined by Andrew Garfield, Amanda Seyfried, Jeremy Strong, and more at Lincoln Center to be honored as one of the most influential people of the year. Per usual, Roach pulled out all the stops for Zendaya, this time dipping into the Bob Mackie archive for her red carpet look.

The actress wore a piece from Mackie’s fall 1998 collection, a teal, turquoise, and emerald ballgown featuring a criss-crossing geometric pattern down the front and a structured, deep-v neck line. Roach then paired the look with a simple platinum necklace featuring over 49 carats of diamonds, diamond earrings, and some rings to match, all Bulgari, of course. As for beauty, Zendaya wore her hair straight and behind her ears, parted in the middle, and rimmed her eyes with turquoise shadow to pick up the colors of the dress.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

In an Instagram post about the red carpet moment, Mackie shared that Roach was given “rare access to the Bob Mackie archives” in order to make the moment happen. Zendaya’s dress isn’t normally what many think when they hear Mackie, whose career is often defined by the crystal-adorned, skin-baring pieces he designed for Cher, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, and more. The more understated beauty of this gown, however, shows the designer’s true range, and makes for another A+ vintage red carpet moment for Zendaya and Roach.