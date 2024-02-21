Just when we thought we’ve seen the very best of what Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet had to offer for their Dune: Part Two press tour, it seems as though the actors had a few more tricks up their sleeves. Or better yet, up their matching jumpsuits. Today, the co-stars twinned in coordinating pastel looks as they stepped out to a press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

If Zendaya and Chalamet’s outfits looked like near replicas of one another, it’s likely because they’re both from South Korean brand Juun.J’s spring 2024 collection. The pair both worked with stylist Law Roach for the occasion which also explain their similarities—but, still, Zendaya’s longtime Image Architect managed to incorporate each star’s respective signatures into their looks, too.

Zendaya opted for the lighter color of the pair—a blush, almost salmon shade of pink that was accented by a variety of silver zipper details throughout. The actress slung the collar of the piece off her shoulder and created a high-waisted silhouette with the belt of the jumpsuit. No, this wasn’t her Mugler cyborg suit, but it still fit well within the sci-fi meets high-glam feel of her press tour moments. Zendaya rounded everything out with a pair of matching Louboutin pumps, a silver pendant necklace, and a wavy hairstyle.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Chalamet, for his part, went about the Juun.J piece in a more traditional way than his counterpart. He tied the belt lower on his waist for a relaxed look, flashed a couple of Cartier necklaces from beneath his unzipped neckline, and topped everything off with a pair of matching blue boots.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that the styles of Zendaya and Chalamet have overlapped during their Dune: Part Two press rounds—or for the original film’s debut go-around, for that matter. Interestingly, all three of their matching moments have come with plenty of leather. Whether it be skinny, skinny pants, power vests, and now, their pastel Juun.J jumpsuits.

We’re also quite impressed by the sheer amount of looks the actors have been slipping into over the past weeks—just a few days ago, the pair showed out half way around the world for the film’s London premiere. Next, the pair are scheduled to travel to the New York City this weekend for their final press moment. And, if their recent streak is anything to go by, they’re sure to deliver.