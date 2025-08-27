Zoë Kravitz Channels ’90s Minimalism at the Caught Stealing Premiere

At last night’s Caught Stealing premiere in New York, co-stars Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler proved that wearing all-black doesn’t have to be boring. For Kravitz, that meant referencing the 1990s runways, while Butler embraced the male cleavage trend with a full leather ensemble.

After a busy morning of stylish press appearances, Kravitz changed into a risqué Saint Laurent ensemble that paid homage to the label’s archives. She wore a midriff-baring, two-piece look inspired by an outfit Yasmeen Ghauri wore during the house’s spring 1990 collection. Like the ’90s original, Kravitz’s look started with a plunging, ab-framing bra top that featured long sleeves. Down below, she wore a draped, low-rise skirt that was cut daringly low on her waist. True to the era, Kravitz went decidedly minimal with her styling and beauty choices. She sported Jessica McCormak ring and a dewy, barely-there complexion.

As has been the case throughout the Caught Stealing press tour, Kravitz wasn’t the only one with a major fashion statement last night. Butler, who just put a sexy spin on layered knits last week, turned to Givenchy’s Sarah Burton for a head-to-toe leather ensemble. The actor wore a low-cut suit coat (worn sans undershirt) with a pair of fitted trousers, boots, and black glasses.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Also in attendance at the premiere was Bad Bunny, who plays a gangster named Colorado in the Darren Aronofsky film. Like Kravitz and Butler, the Puerto Rican rapper leaned into his singular fashion sense with an off-the-runway men’s look from Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 collection. It featured tapered trousers and a white button-down that he styled with a fitted tank layered on top.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Both Kravitz and Butler have been on the same page when it comes to press style these past few weeks. While they’re not exactly matching in the truest sense, they are making sure that their looks speak the same language. The actors have worn everything from coordinating tattered tank tops to his-and-hers looks that are undeniably cool.

And with Kravitz’s vintage-inspired glamour and Butler’s plunging leather look last night, they doubled down on their in-sync aesthetic yet again.