Zoë Kravitz’s upcoming action comedy, How to Rob a Bank, follows a group of thieves with a social media following and a Robin Hood-esque agenda. For the New York City premiere on Tuesday night, Kravitz delivered a shimmering all-gold outfit that might leave you wanting to break into Fort Knox.

The ab-baring two-piece set, from Saint Laurent’s spring 2027 collection, was rich with gilded-age opulence. Brocade detailing and three-dimensional texture gave the cropped structured jacket and sharply tailored trousers an air of fine-jewelry polish. Fur-lined cuffs and a a crystal-adorned braided belt added an extra touch of extravegance.

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Courtesy of Saint Laurent

At the event, Kravitz’s 24-karat-worthy ensemble was cheekily on theme with the eat-the-rich ethos. Posing next to co-stars Nicholas Hoult in a nondescript suit and Pete Davidson in comically large track pants, she stood out as the most opulently outfitted. In the film, Hoult and Davidson play content-creating bank robbers who broadcast their heists, while Kravitz plays an ankle-monitor-clad hacker hired by the FBI to track them down. Naturally, it was only fitting that she be dressed like a gold coin.

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Kravitz has been particularly drawn to gold lately. At the CFDA Awards last week, she coordinated with Hailey Bieber and Rosé in another gilded piece from Saint Laurent’s spring 2027 collection. The trio had come together to present Anthony Vaccarello with the International Designer of the Year award. Clearly, Kravitz’s gold rush has not yet worn off.

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Of course, Kravitz’s recent affinity for jewelry-box dressing is a drastic change from her everyday street style, which leans pared-down and nondescript. We’ve gotten plenty of those moments as of late, too, as Kravitz and her partner Harry Styles have been reliably spotted around the Lower East Side in slouchy slacks, hoodies, and big, big scarves. Still, on the red carpet, her gilded-age approach is impossible to miss and decidedly dramatic. How much gold is too much gold? According to Kravitz, the limit does not exist.