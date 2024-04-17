Nowadays, almost anything can become a party dress. Just ask Zoë Kravitz who turned sheer hosiery into the ultimate naked look yesterday. On Tuesday evening, Kravitz sizzled in a teensy LBD as she attended a special preview of Broadway’s Cabaret revival in New York City.

Kravitz, with the help of her stylist Andrew Mukamal, selected an all-black look from Saint Laurent. The actress’s lingerie-inspired moment came from Anthony Vaccarello’s fall 2024 runway show. Truly, the only thing within this look that could classify as traditionally “fall” was Kravitz’s longline coat that she styled loosely on her shoulders.

Then, the actress offset her jacket with a completely sheer tube dress that flashed some major underboob and exposed the matching black briefs she wore underneath. Kravitz cinched her waist with a thin black and accented her party dress with sheer tights and patent pumps. A structured black mini bag and flashy jewelry from Jessica McCormack were the perfect nightcap.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kravitz modeled the finale look from Vaccarello’s recent runway show. The French designer showcased the outfit with a fur stole (styled on the arm for maximum “naked” effect) and chunky gold jewelry. Kravitz decided to add a bit of coverage to her version with her outerwear choice and took things in a more simple direction with a slicked-back bun and simple glam.

Kravitz is no stranger to naked fashion. Or Saint Laurent’s naked fashion, for that matter. The actress has worn the Paris brand’s barely-there styles on a variety of occasions, including on the Met Gala steps. She sported a chainmail mesh number during the 2021 ball, where she staged a rare couple’s appearance with her now fiancé Channing Tatum. She more recently sported a semi-sheer polka dot number to the brand’s spring 2024 show. Now, with her latest LBD, Kravitz has notched another win in her naked dressing belt.