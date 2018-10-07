Shopping Guide

The Best Fall Dresses To Buy This Season

Now that the weather is finally cooling off, it’s time to find those fall wardrobe essentials. But don’t get us wrong—these dresses are anything but boring. For the romantic, cult-favorite Copenhagen-based label Ganni and Selena Gomez-approved Coach both have casual fall dresses to try. Big meeting at the office? A Givenchy ankle-length dress will be your go-to; pair with chic leather boots and you’ll be ready to go. For a casual night out, we love French designer Isabel Marant’s bohemian frock, and if you’re in the mood for more of a ‘70s throwback look, a fitted dress from Beaufille is the way to go. Here are 13 chic dresses that will make transitioning to fall super easy.
Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.
Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.
1/14

Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.

2/14

Beaufille

70s-esque geometric prints have made a return to the forefront of fashion. This cozy crochet dress is a great way to try try the trend. Buy Now: Beaufille dress, $513, farfetch.com

3/14

Simon Miller

This is the perfect casual dress for fall, and the bold blue will pop against fall’s warm foilage. Buy Now: Simon Miller dress, $510, farfetch.com

4/14

Chloe

Go bold on the weekend with this super-chic Chloe dress and a cool pair of python boots. Buy Now: Chloe dress, $3,095, mytheresa.com

5/14

Jacquemus

Who needs a new dress for fall weekends? This rust-colored Jacquemus dress is the one you’ve been looking for. Buy Now: Jacquemus dress, $523, farfetch.com

6/14

H&M

This floral dress from the H&M Conscious Collection will be your go-to fall dress for a casual date night. Buy Now: H&M dress, $249, hm.com

7/14

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC

Checks are a fall wardrobe staple, and this dress in particular will liven up your work-wear closet. Buy Now: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC dress, $950, Bergdorfgoodman.com

8/14

Self-Portrait

This long-sleeve casual fall dress will keep you warm in that over-air conditioned office. Plus, the shape is very flattering. Buy Now: Self-Portrait dress, $450, selfridges.com

9/14

Givenchy

Refined but not too ladylike, this ruffle dress is the perfect casual dress option for a big meeting at the office. Buy Now: Givenchy dress, $3,875, farfetch.com

10/14

Ganni

For a romantic dinner in the city, or layered with a cozy sweater for upstate, this sweet Ganni dress is a charming option. Buy Now: Ganni dress, $205, themodist.com

11/14

Rejina Pyo

Rejina Pyo is one of London’s most favorite emerging designers. This casual fall dress will be a weekend essential. Buy Now: Rejina Pyo dress, $660, farfetch.com

12/14

Coach

Though we’re still a ways out from Thanksgiving, this dress is clearly the one we would like to wear to a big family feast. Buy Now: Coach dress, $895, coach.com

13/14

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant always has the bohemian French girl take on a casual fall dress. Buy Now: Isabel Marant, $1,100, bergdorfgoodman.com

14/14

Kenzo

Kenzo is known for its outrageous color combos and this knit dress is no exception. Buy Now: Kenzo dress, $625, farfetch.com

Keywords

DressesShoppingFall Fashion