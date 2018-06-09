Are Anne Hathaway and Rihanna Hollywood's Newest BFFs?

Anne Hathaway and Rihanna attend the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere After Party on June 5, 2018 in New York City.
Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock attend the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere After Party on June 5, 2018 in New York City.
King Princess attends the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.
Sofia Boutella attends the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.
Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Maude Apatow, and Judd Apatow attend the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.
Priyanka Chopra attends the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.
Kathryn Boyd Brolin, Josh Brolin, and Pom Klementieff attend the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.
Courteney Cox, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Aniston attend the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.
Taylor Hill attends the Taylor Hill x Joe's Summer Brunch in New York City on June 6, 2018.
Kelly Klein and Donna Karan attend a dinner for Alessia Antinori hosted by Gabby Karan de Felice and Gianpaolo de Felice at Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor on June 2, 2018.
Aleali May and Heron Preston attend Barneys New York Launches thedropLA@barneys in Los Angeles on June 2, 2018.
Jaden Smith attends Barneys New York Launches thedropLA@barneys in Los Angeles on June 2, 2018.
Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods attend Barneys New York Launches thedropLA@barneys in Los Angeles on June 2, 2018.
Karen Elson and Dianna Agron attend Lauren Santo Domingo Hosts a NYC Dinner for Johanna Ortiz on June 7, 2018.
Gia Coppola attends mytheresa.com celebrates the launch of‘The Album’ in London on June 7, 2018.
Mandy Moore and Johanna Ortiz ttend Lauren Santo Domingo Hosts a NYC Dinner for Johanna Ortiz on June 7, 2018.
Peter Philips and Bella Hadid attend the Dior Backstage Launch Dinner hosted by Peter Philips in New York City on June 7, 2018.
Nina Dobrev attends the Dior Backstage Launch Dinner hosted by Peter Philips in New York City on June 7, 2018.
Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow attend the Dior Backstage Launch Dinner hosted by Peter Philips in New York City on June 7, 2018.
Lili Reinhart attends the Dior Backstage Launch Dinner hosted by Peter Philips in New York City on June 7, 2018.
Lykke Li attends the Galvan launch party and dinner in New York City on June 7, 2018.
Zosia Mamet attends the Galvan launch party and dinner in New York City on June 7, 2018.
Hailey Gates and Kate Young attend the MATCHESFASHION.COM x Batsheva Cocktail in New York City on June 7, 2018.
Gillian Jacobs attends the MATCHESFASHION.COM x Batsheva Cocktail in New York City on June 7, 2018.