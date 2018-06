Are Anne Hathaway and Rihanna Hollywood's Newest BFFs?

By now, you've likely read all about how much fun the cast of Ocean's 8 had while filming their new heist movie. We've been given one very delightful joint interview between Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett, but now a new duo may be emerging as the true BFFs of the film: Anne Hathaway and Rihanna. This week, Hathaway, went on Ellen to share an anecdote about Rihanna complimenting her derrière , and the pair were also photographed looking quite chummy at the film's premiere. Sounds like a new buddy comedy to us—and, hey, Hathaway is the best part of the movie, anyways. Also this week, the A-list actresses not in the film headed to Chanel's benefit dinner for the NRDC, where Julia Roberts made her way into a mini-Friends reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox. Sorry, Lisa Kudrow. Here, the best party pictures of the week.