Are Anne Hathaway and Rihanna Hollywood's Newest BFFs?

By now, you've likely read all about how much fun the cast of Ocean's 8 had while filming their new heist movie. We've been given one very delightful joint interview between Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett, but now a new duo may be emerging as the true BFFs of the film: Anne Hathaway and Rihanna. This week, Hathaway, went on Ellen to share an anecdote about Rihanna complimenting her derrière, and the pair were also photographed looking quite chummy at the film's premiere. Sounds like a new buddy comedy to us—and, hey, Hathaway is the best part of the movie, anyways. Also this week, the A-list actresses not in the film headed to Chanel's benefit dinner for the NRDC, where Julia Roberts made her way into a mini-Friends reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox. Sorry, Lisa Kudrow. Here, the best party pictures of the week.
&quot;Ocean&#39;s 8&quot; World Premiere - After Party
Jamie McCarthy
1/25

Anne Hathaway and Rihanna attend the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere After Party on June 5, 2018 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy
2/25

Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock attend the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere After Party on June 5, 2018 in New York City.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
3/25

King Princess attends the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
4/25

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
5/25

Sofia Boutella attends the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
6/25

Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Maude Apatow, and Judd Apatow attend the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
7/25

Priyanka Chopra attends the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
8/25

Kathryn Boyd Brolin, Josh Brolin, and Pom Klementieff attend the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
9/25

Courteney Cox, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Aniston attend the NRDC & CHANEL benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on June 2, 2018.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
10/25

Taylor Hill attends the Taylor Hill x Joe's Summer Brunch in New York City on June 6, 2018.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
11/25

Kelly Klein and Donna Karan attend a dinner for Alessia Antinori hosted by Gabby Karan de Felice and Gianpaolo de Felice at Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor on June 2, 2018.

Zack Whitford/BFA.com
12/25

Aleali May and Heron Preston attend Barneys New York Launches thedropLA@barneys in Los Angeles on June 2, 2018.

Zack Whitford/BFA.com
13/25

Jaden Smith attends Barneys New York Launches thedropLA@barneys in Los Angeles on June 2, 2018.

Zack Whitford/BFA.com
14/25

Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods attend Barneys New York Launches thedropLA@barneys in Los Angeles on June 2, 2018.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
15/25

Karen Elson and Dianna Agron attend Lauren Santo Domingo Hosts a NYC Dinner for Johanna Ortiz on June 7, 2018.

Nick Harvey
16/25

Gia Coppola attends mytheresa.com celebrates the launch of‘The Album’ in London on June 7, 2018.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
17/25

Mandy Moore and Johanna Ortiz ttend Lauren Santo Domingo Hosts a NYC Dinner for Johanna Ortiz on June 7, 2018.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
18/25

Peter Philips and Bella Hadid attend the Dior Backstage Launch Dinner hosted by Peter Philips in New York City on June 7, 2018.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
19/25

Nina Dobrev attends the Dior Backstage Launch Dinner hosted by Peter Philips in New York City on June 7, 2018.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
20/25

Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow attend the Dior Backstage Launch Dinner hosted by Peter Philips in New York City on June 7, 2018.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
21/25

Lili Reinhart attends the Dior Backstage Launch Dinner hosted by Peter Philips in New York City on June 7, 2018.

22/25

Lykke Li attends the Galvan launch party and dinner in New York City on June 7, 2018.

23/25

Zosia Mamet attends the Galvan launch party and dinner in New York City on June 7, 2018.

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
24/25

Hailey Gates and Kate Young attend the MATCHESFASHION.COM x Batsheva Cocktail in New York City on June 7, 2018.

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
25/25

Gillian Jacobs attends the MATCHESFASHION.COM x Batsheva Cocktail in New York City on June 7, 2018.

