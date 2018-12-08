Art Basel Party People

Art Basel Miami Beach 2018: The Very Best Party Pictures of the Week

This year, Art Basel Miami Beach felt a little more low-key: The stock market was ebbing low (and the art sales were subdued), the temperatures got positively chilly (Soho Club members were actually huddling together under blankets), and the party scene—well, that doesn't ever slow in South Beach, does it? Celebrities, models, influencers, and the art world arrived in town in their most colorful outfits for a week all over Miami's hottest spots, from Kanye West showing up to the three-day Prada Mode extravaganza at the Freehand Miami to Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, and Leonardo DiCaprio at an exclusive karaoke party at the posh Italian eatery Casa Tua to Teyana Taylor, Tessa Thompson, and Sasha Lane turning things up at Bombay Sapphire's event at the Versace Mansion. Here, a look at how everyone partied (and what they wore) in the roundup of the very best Art Basel Miami Beach party photos of 2018.
BVLGARI &amp; ART PRODUCTION FUND CELEBRATE: RAÚL DE NIEVES
Photo by Madison Voelkel/BFA.com.
1/18

Candice Swanepoel, Winnie Harlow, Jess Glynne, Chloë Sevigny, and Laura Harrier at Bvlgari's cocktail and dinner at The Faena Hotel on Miami Beach on December 4th, 2018 to celebrate their collaboration with Art Production Fund and Raúl de Nieves.

Photo by Madison Voelkel/BFA.com
2/18

Raúl de Nieves and Chloë Sevigny at Bvlgari's cocktail and dinner at The Faena Hotel on Miami Beach on December 4th, 2018 to celebrate their collaboration with Art Production Fund and Raúl de Nieves.

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com
3/18

Laura Harrier and Casey Spooner at Bvlgari's cocktail and dinner at The Faena Hotel on Miami Beach on December 4th, 2018 to celebrate their collaboration with Art Production Fund and Raúl de Nieves.

michael_huard
4/18

Luka Sabbat, Virgil Abloh, and Noah Dillon at the opening of Hot Mess's "Free Money" exhibition at the Artpark in Miami's Design District on December 6, 2018.

Photo by Madison McGaw/BFA.com.
5/18

Jayma Cardoso, Caroline Vreeland, Hannah Bronfman, Waris Ahluwalia, and Shea Marie at The Surf Lodge & Waris Ahluwalia Present Caravan Gitane, Abigail Deville, Rogan Gregory & In Love We Trust at The Confidante in Miami Beach on December 5, 2018.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
6/18

Poppy at Fendi's10th Anniversary of the Peekaboo bag at the Fendi store in Miami's Design District on December 5, 2018.

Photo by Sansho Scott/BFA.com.
7/18

Telfar and Michèle Lamy at Swiss Institute and PIN-UP's dinner for Telfar at the Standard Spa in Miami Beach on December 3rd, 2018.

Photo by BFA.
8/18

Judy Chicago and Stefano Tonchi at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach.

Astrid Stawiarz
9/18

Tyler Mitchell and Emma Roberts at cocktail in honor of Theater Gates at Prada Mode Miami at the Freehand in Miami Beach on December 6, 2018.

Astrid Stawiarz
10/18

Venus Williams and Quavo at Prada Mode Miami Night 3 at the Freehand in Miami Beach on December 6, 2018.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada.
11/18

Kanye West at Prada Mode Miami Night 3 at the Freehand in Miami Beach on December 6, 2018.

Photo by Madison McGaw/BFA.com
12/18

Sasha Lane and Swizz Beatz at Christian Louboutin's celebration of Ebony G. Patterson at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on December 4, 2018.

Photo by Sean Zanni for Beefeater Pink.
13/18

Serena Williams at Casa Tua Karaoke Party with Cocktail Experiences by Beefeater Pink in Miami Beach on December 5th, 2018.

Photo by Sean Zanni for Beefeater Pink.
14/18

Paris Hilton and Serena Williams at Casa Tua Karaoke Party with Cocktail Experiences by Beefeater Pink in Miami Beach on December 5th, 2018.

15/18

Niki Haas at the Haas Brothers' Chromosexual party in the Basement Bowl at the Miami EDITION on December 6, 2018.

Sean Zanni/PMC
16/18

Chloe Wise and Misha Kahn at The Bellyflop Collection: Artsy x Prospect NY x The Miami Beach EDITION on December 5th, 2018.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN
17/18

Cardi B at E11EVEN MIAMI during Art Basel Miami Beach 2018 on December 6, 2018.

Photo by Sansho Scott/BFA.com
18/18

Devon Windsor, Teyana Taylor, Tessa Thompson, Sasha Lane, and Laura Harrier at the 9th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, on December 6, 2018.

Keywords

Art Basel MiamiParties