This year, Art Basel Miami Beach felt a little more low-key: The stock market was ebbing low (and the art sales were subdued), the temperatures got positively chilly (Soho Club members were actually huddling together under blankets), and the party scene—well, that doesn't ever slow in South Beach, does it? Celebrities, models, influencers, and the art world arrived in town in their most colorful outfits for a week all over Miami's hottest spots, from Kanye West showing up to the three-day Prada Mode extravaganza at the Freehand Miami to Serena Williams Paris Hilton , and Leonardo DiCaprio at an exclusive karaoke party at the posh Italian eatery Casa Tua to Teyana Taylor Tessa Thompson , and Sasha Lane turning things up at Bombay Sapphire's event at the Versace Mansion . Here, a look at how everyone partied (and what they wore) in the roundup of the very best Art Basel Miami Beach party photos of 2018.