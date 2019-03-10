Best of Beauty

Barbara Palvin's New Haircut Tops the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

After a whirlwind of fashion and awards shows last month, celebs are finally having time for some R&R. Kaia Gerber really leaned into self care this week, posing for a bathtub selfie while wearing a face mask. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid went completely fresh-faced in wet hair and a robe, and Barbara Palvin showed off her recently-chopped shoulder-length locks while sporting minimal makeup. The model Joan Smalls also got the all-natural memo, pairing glowing skin with a rosy lip, and Julia van Os kept it neutral with all-muted tones. Of course, no week is complete without a few dramatic makeup looks. Take Ashley Benson, who supported rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne at the Chanel show in a cat eye, and Maria Borges, who rocked a smokey eye and nude lip while in Paris. All of this weeks best Instagram beauty moments, here.
Photo of Barbara Palvin.
1/8

Barbara Palvin shows off a fresh chop. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/8

Maria Borges pairs a smokey eye with a nude lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/8

Jacquelyn Jablonski wears a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/8

Kaia Gerber lounges in a face mask. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/8

Joan Smalls sports glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/8

Bella Hadid looks fresh faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/8

Ashley Benson wears a cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/8

Julia van Os sports muted tones. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

