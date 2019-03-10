Barbara Palvin's New Haircut Tops the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Barbara Palvin shows off a fresh chop. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Maria Borges pairs a smokey eye with a nude lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jacquelyn Jablonski wears a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kaia Gerber lounges in a face mask. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Joan Smalls sports glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Bella Hadid looks fresh faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Ashley Benson wears a cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Julia van Os sports muted tones. Photo courtesy of Instagram.