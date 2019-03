Barbara Palvin's New Haircut Tops the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

After a whirlwind of fashion and awards shows last month, celebs are finally having time for some R&R. Kaia Gerber really leaned into self care this week, posing for a bathtub selfie while wearing a face mask. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid went completely fresh-faced in wet hair and a robe, and Barbara Palvin showed off her recently-chopped shoulder-length locks while sporting minimal makeup. The model Joan Smalls also got the all-natural memo, pairing glowing skin with a rosy lip, and Julia van Os kept it neutral with all-muted tones. Of course, no week is complete without a few dramatic makeup looks. Take Ashley Benson , who supported rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne at the Chanel show in a cat eye, and Maria Borges, who rocked a smokey eye and nude lip while in Paris. All of this weeks best Instagram beauty moments, here.