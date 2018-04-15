Best Of Instagram

Bella Hadid's Sculpted Cheekbones, Miranda Kerr's Baby Bump, and More of the Best Beauty Moments This Week

Whether they were gallivanting around Japan or on the streets of New York City, this week our favorite A-listers proved that understated beauty looks can go a long way. For actress Gabrielle Union and Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio, its all about a natural, nude pink lip, while models Karlie Kloss and Raquel Zimmerman experimented with bolder hues like maroon and orange, respectively. And when it comes to hair, models Bella Hadid and mom-to-be Miranda Kerr both showed how sleek a high pony can be. Meanwhile, singer Zendaya, French beauty Thylane Blondeau and supermodel Kendall Jenner all proved that glowing skin can be your best accessory. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Singer Zendaya is all about natural skin and messy, voluminous curls.
@zendaya
1/10

Singer Zendaya is all about natural skin and messy, voluminous curls.

@raquel_zimmermann
2/10

Model Raquel Zimmermann paired her long, blown out blonde locks with a satin orange red lip.

3/10

Model Miranda Kerr showed off her baby bump while wearing a rosy cheek and a berry pink lip.

@thylaneblondeau
4/10

French beauty Thylane Blondeau posed sans makeup with clean skin and a sleek top knot.

@kaiagerber
5/10

Model Kaia Gerber showed off her abs while soaking up the sun.

@bellahadid
6/10

Model Bella Hadid made getting ready look glam.

@gabunion
7/10

Actress Gabrielle Union is all about a sleek, voluminous ponytail with luminous skin and a creamy, nude lip.

@karliekloss
8/10

Model Karlie Kloss radiated elegance with her sleek, ballerina bun, bronzed cheekbones and maroon red lip.

@sarasampaio
9/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio looked effortlessly glamorous with tousled beachy waves and dewy, highlighted skin.

@kendalljenner
10/10

Kendall Jenner makes the case for a boss look: perfectly tousled blown out waves and a nude lip.

