Whether they were gallivanting around Japan or on the streets of New York City, this week our favorite A-listers proved that understated beauty looks can go a long way. For actress Gabrielle Union and Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio , its all about a natural, nude pink lip, while models Karlie Kloss and Raquel Zimmerman experimented with bolder hues like maroon and orange, respectively. And when it comes to hair, models Bella Hadid and mom-to-be Miranda Kerr both showed how sleek a high pony can be. Meanwhile, singer Zendaya, French beauty Thylane Blondeau and supermodel Kendall Jenner all proved that glowing skin can be your best accessory. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.